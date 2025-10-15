A Ride Like No Other (EXCLUSIVE)

For NEIGHBORHOOD, motorsports isn't a trend. It's an attitude that guides everything the brand does, from its in-line designs to its upcoming collaboration with Y-3.

Sure, the Fall/Winter 2025 collaboration may feel perfectly timed for fashion's obsession with motocore. However, NEIGHBORHOOD founder Shinsuke Takizawa has long shared a love for biker culture and the rebellious energy that comes with it, to the point he based his entire fashion brand around the scene.

Y-3 and NEIGHBORHOOD's pieces are the real deal, made with the best of the best in the moto space. For instance, famed artist David Gwyther, a.k.a. Death Spray Custom, lent some of his graphics for the collection's tees.

Y-3 1 / 10

Japanese motorcycle shop Cherryscompany created a custom bike for the campaign, while Italian racing label Dainese had a hand in the leather racing gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The collaborative collection also includes a shell-toe adidas sneaker that surprisingly isn't a Superstar, even though both Y-3 and NEIGHBORHOOD have previously delivered their own unconventional spins on the iconic model.

The two minds made their own hybrid called the Nizzastar Lo. It's the classic adidas Nizza basketball shoe, equipped with the Superstar's shell toe and filled with the spirit of all things automotive.

It seems like forever ago when Y-3 debuted the NEIGHBORHOOD collab (and those nice racing boots) on the runway of Paris Fashion Week. And now, it's finally here.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Slated to launch on adidas' website, Y-3 x NEIGHBORHOOD will arrive on October 25.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty