Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Ride Like No Other (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For NEIGHBORHOOD, motorsports isn't a trend. It's an attitude that guides everything the brand does, from its in-line designs to its upcoming collaboration with Y-3.

Sure, the Fall/Winter 2025 collaboration may feel perfectly timed for fashion's obsession with motocore. However, NEIGHBORHOOD founder Shinsuke Takizawa has long shared a love for biker culture and the rebellious energy that comes with it, to the point he based his entire fashion brand around the scene.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Y-3 and NEIGHBORHOOD's pieces are the real deal, made with the best of the best in the moto space. For instance, famed artist David Gwyther, a.k.a. Death Spray Custom, lent some of his graphics for the collection's tees.

Y-3
1 / 10

Japanese motorcycle shop Cherryscompany created a custom bike for the campaign, while Italian racing label Dainese had a hand in the leather racing gear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The collaborative collection also includes a shell-toe adidas sneaker that surprisingly isn't a Superstar, even though both Y-3 and NEIGHBORHOOD have previously delivered their own unconventional spins on the iconic model.

The two minds made their own hybrid called the Nizzastar Lo. It's the classic adidas Nizza basketball shoe, equipped with the Superstar's shell toe and filled with the spirit of all things automotive.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It seems like forever ago when Y-3 debuted the NEIGHBORHOOD collab (and those nice racing boots) on the runway of Paris Fashion Week. And now, it's finally here.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Slated to launch on adidas' website, Y-3 x NEIGHBORHOOD will arrive on October 25.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • MAPC Jacobs Isn’t a Typo. It's a Long Time Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike’s Air Jordan 3 Is the World’s Best Dad Shoe (Literally)
  • Y-3's Military-Grade Boot Is Too Luxe for Combat
  • Trust a Skate Brand To Make a Workwear Hoodie This Fucking Awesome
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
What To Read Next
  • A Ride Like No Other (EXCLUSIVE)
  • A Chaotic Jordan 1, Made Possible Through Voodoo Magic
  • Quiet Luxury but Make It a Leather New Balance Dad Shoe
  • From Nike to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • A Gritty Nike Classic Gone Silk Milk
  • The Insanely Scratched-Up Nike Sneaker With a Stylish "Mink" Coat
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now