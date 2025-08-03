The Return of a Great Prada Sports Shoe

A classic Prada sports shoe is back. And its return couldn't have come at a better time.

Today's "it" shoes are slim and flat (extra points if you're an archival model or have a retro-inspired look). And Prada's Toblach checks all the boxes.

It debuted during Prada's Fall/Winter 1998 runway presentation as the first-ever Prada Linea Rossa shoe to hit the catwalk. Prada's iconic America's Cup sneaker was also introduced around the same time.

The America's Cup went full-on technical sports mode, while the Toblach offered a quieter, more refined look. But it still maintained the sporty edge, thanks to its wavy performance-style rubber soles finished with that unmistakable branded red stripe.

Like the America's Cup and even the recently revived Montecarlo, Prada's Toblach is another perfect example of the luxury brand being ahead of the game. It returns at a time when the function is fashion (and vice versa), an art that Prada has long mastered.

Even the many personalities of the Toblach speak to today's current shoe tastes. For instance, the Toblach comes in its classic sneaker form as well as a loafer style and sleek ankle boots, all made with matte calfskin leather.

History quite literally repeats itself with the Toblach's revival. And for those looking to own this piece of Prada history, the Toblach is now available on the brand's website and at select retailers, starting at $1,120.

Think of it as a throwback treat to get us through the cool seasons before the luxury boat shoes and toes-out dress shoes of the spring.

