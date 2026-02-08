Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Y-3 Knows Ball (& Insanely Luxurious adidas Hoops Sneakers)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas Y-3 knows ball, and its Megaball sneaker is proof.

For longtime fans of adidas basketball sneakers, the Y-3 Megaball may bring back memories. The model is essentially a remake of the brand's Top Ten 2000, famously worn by pre-Nike Kobe Bryant.

The Megaball maintains much of the sneaker's hoops charm, down to its wavy and chunky soles. With the touch of Y-3, the sneaker is now pure luxury as well.

Y-3's Megaball naturally arrives in off-white and black colorways, keeping up the brand's signature minimalist color options.

It also features an all-leather construction, complete with this large tonal Y-3 logo stamped on the sidewalls. And as seen on previous Y-3 sneakers, Yohji Yamamoto signs his signature on the heel of the fine basketball shoe.

Y-3 has done many sports shoes in its lifetime, including high-end soccer cleats and even spins on adidas' best runners. The collaborative imprint has also designed nice basketball models in the past. But after seeing the Megaball, we say more, please.

The Megaball sneaker is now up for grabs on adidas Canada's website for C$490, which is around $358 at current exchange rates.

Hopefully, they'll be landing stateside soon. Hoops and casual basketball shoe wearers alike deserve these beauties.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
