Yohji Yamamoto Adds Some Y’s to This G-SHOCK Collab

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Yohji Yamamoto's Y's label shakes hands with G-SHOCK for its first-ever watch collaboration.

This inaugural link-up results in the Y's x G-SHOCK GM-S5600YS-1 watch, which marries the world of Yamamoto's understated fashion tastes and G-SHOCK's technical design.

The standout feature of the Y's x G-SHOCK watch is its cloth wristband, which comes with a Velcro-sealed flap that can be kept open to flex your piece or closed to keep it protected. On the unique band, fans will also notice a collaborative woven label that plays on the branding found in Y's apparel.

There's also a traditional resin band with the Y's x G-SHOCK watch for the G-SHOCK heads looking for a more classic vibe.

Regarding other specifics, the Y's x G-SHOCK watch has standard features like a timer, stopwatch, traditional timekeeping, and lighting adjustments. With varying finishes to top it off, the collaborative piece is also shock and water-resistant (up to 200 meters in water).

The presence of Y's is undoubtedly felt throughout, from the branding stamped on the face to the inscribing on the back of the stainless steel case.

The clean, all-black look echoes Yamamato's muted design language, as exemplified in Y's and his eponymous label's pieces.

Y's x G-SHOCK GM-S5600YS-1 lands on March 24 on the Y's website and select boutiques. With Y's for Men set to return, it's never too early to start 'fit prepping beginning with a wrist flex.