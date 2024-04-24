Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Mercedes' First Electric G-Wagon Is Too Damn Beautiful

Written by Tayler Willson

Mercedes’ first-ever electric G-Wagon is a major moment for both Mercedes and the world of electric cars.

For starters, the Mercedes-Benz G 580, with its proprietary energy-boosting EQ Technology, is exemplary of the German car maker’s innate ability to blend traditional designs with progressive technology, in a similar way it has with its S-Class over the years.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Mercedes’ debut electric G-Wagon is also objectively great to look at, which can only also be a win for e-cars at large, a group of vehicles often considered “too futuristic-looking” for the traditionalists.

That said, while it's all well and good looking the part like the G-Wagon undoubtedly does, if the result isn't fit fit purpose, the entire package can feel pretty useless.

Mercedes-Benz
Luckily, Mercedes' electric G-Wagon doesn’t fall into that category. In fact, the specifics beneath the G-Wagon's carbon-backed hood are perhaps even more monumental than its overall aesthetic.

Mercedes-Benz
Below its beautifully-crafted shell lies a robust ladder frame design with off-road gear reduction, independent front suspension, and solid rear axle, all of which makes for the smoothest off-road drive.

Then there’s the four individually controlled electric motors located near the wheels, each of which helps the car go from 0-60 mph in just 4.6 seconds – impressive reading for any G-Wagon.

"Our new electric G-Class can do everything the G we know can do – and then some," said Michael Schiebe, Mercedes-AMG CEO.

"[The car] can wade deeper and continue to amaze. With its new capabilities and unique characteristics, the electric G- Class marks an important chapter for Mercedes-Benz as leaders in electric drive.”

What I'm getting at here is this: the all-electric Mercedes G-Wagon, which will be exclusively available in the United States, is an objectively stunning-looking machine.

But best of all, irrespective of its good looks, the G-Wagon is equipped with a beastly engine and a plethora of tech to back it up, too.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
