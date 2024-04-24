Mercedes' First Electric G-Wagon Is Too Damn Beautiful

Mercedes’ first-ever electric G-Wagon is a major moment for both Mercedes and the world of electric cars.

For starters, the Mercedes-Benz G 580, with its proprietary energy-boosting EQ Technology, is exemplary of the German car maker’s innate ability to blend traditional designs with progressive technology, in a similar way it has with its S-Class over the years.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Mercedes’ debut electric G-Wagon is also objectively great to look at, which can only also be a win for e-cars at large, a group of vehicles often considered “too futuristic-looking” for the traditionalists.

That said, while it's all well and good looking the part like the G-Wagon undoubtedly does, if the result isn't fit fit purpose, the entire package can feel pretty useless.

Mercedes-Benz 1 / 3

Luckily, Mercedes' electric G-Wagon doesn’t fall into that category. In fact, the specifics beneath the G-Wagon's carbon-backed hood are perhaps even more monumental than its overall aesthetic.

Mercedes-Benz 1 / 3

Below its beautifully-crafted shell lies a robust ladder frame design with off-road gear reduction, independent front suspension, and solid rear axle, all of which makes for the smoothest off-road drive.

Then there’s the four individually controlled electric motors located near the wheels, each of which helps the car go from 0-60 mph in just 4.6 seconds – impressive reading for any G-Wagon.

"Our new electric G-Class can do everything the G we know can do – and then some," said Michael Schiebe, Mercedes-AMG CEO.

"[The car] can wade deeper and continue to amaze. With its new capabilities and unique characteristics, the electric G- Class marks an important chapter for Mercedes-Benz as leaders in electric drive.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

What I'm getting at here is this: the all-electric Mercedes G-Wagon, which will be exclusively available in the United States, is an objectively stunning-looking machine.

But best of all, irrespective of its good looks, the G-Wagon is equipped with a beastly engine and a plethora of tech to back it up, too.