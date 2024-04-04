Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Yohji Yamamoto Made Starbucks' Olive Oil Coffee Grande Goth

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Yohji Yamamoto and Starbucks? More likely than you think.

Fashion purists might think Yohji Yamamoto's unsmilingly elegant clothes make for odd bedfellows with the world's largest coffee chain but not so.

See, Yohji Yamamoto is more than black clothes. The 80-year-old Japanese legend lends his name to so many creative endeavors that it's nearly impossible to keep up and his Starbucks collab comes courtesy of young imprint Yohji Yamamoto Wildside.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Wildside is Yamamoto's octopi-like creative branch, spanning a semi-affordable in-house collection, art shows, and a curated selection of brands. It's also at least partially steered by omnipresent fashion kingmaker Motofumi "Poggy" Kogi, which makes sense what with all of its constant collaborations.

So, a Starbucks partnership isn't really that far outside of Yamamoto's wheelhouse after all. But, you might still think that it's more than a little left-of-center and, honestly, you might be right.

Yamamoto's Wildside label has remixed Starbucks Oleato brew — an olive oil-infused coffee (seriously!) — into an espresso martini, because Yohji Yamamoto is classy and dark and mysterious and so he must enjoy his coffee the same way.

Except that instead of being served in a smoky club while sultry jazz is banged out on a dusty stage, Yamamoto's bespoke Starbucks blend will only be available in Tokyo's cavernous Starbucks Reserve roastery. Not quite as intimate, to be sure.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But perhaps the flavor will do all the talking necessary. It is certainly dark enough to feel up Yamamoto's alley and the fancy glass it's served in affects the gothic attitude inherent to his work. Goth coffee? Gothee? Goffee?

A Japanese press release explains that Yamamoto's Starbucks sip is blended with a single-malt vodka, herbal liqueur, a dash of "smoky" scotch, and black pepper to taste.

Remember, this is the olive oil coffee.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But it's also no big shock that Yamamoto would be interested in a Starbucks collaboration, anyways.

His eponymous company recently reopened in New York and only just relaunched his first-ever menswear brand so there's many goings-ons in Yamamoto's world. Boozy olive oil coffee is merely one micro-happening.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSamba OG Core White
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Carne Bollente x HighsnobietyIch bin ein Berliner Hoodie Navy
$101.75
$185.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
Sold out
GramicciNylon Cap Deep Olive Coyote
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • BE@RBRICK's Got Its Own Crisp Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Todd Snyder's Newest Watch Is Handsomely Rugged & Italian-Made
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • Cecilie Bahnsen's The North Face Collab Is as Goth as It Is Floral
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now