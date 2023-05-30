Sign up to never miss a drop
Jae Tips' Saucony Collab Is Now Savage-Certified

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

Quick: try not to say 21, 21, 21 challenge (and yes, saying it in you head counts).

21 Savage attended the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 29, where the Her Loss collaborator showed up fashionably late to witness the Heat and Celtics face-off.

For his appearance, 21 Savage kept things cozy and extra pink, courtesy of a Supreme quilted hoodie and matching sweatpants.

As for his footwear selection, the musician gave Jae Tips' Saucony Grid Azura 2000 "Remember Who Fronted" collab a proper courtside debut.

Bronx musician-slash-designer Jae Tips dropped his Saucony collab recently. Much like Jae Tips' coveted headwear, the collaborative Saucony Grid Azura 2000 is equally bold in design, boasting a mixture of floral and animal prints layered with vibrantly-colored suede panels.

The detailed, vibrant take is what makes the shoe quite intriguing and, frankly, irresistible (even 21 couldn't resist). The shoe is nearly sold out everywhere, including on Saucony and Jae Tips' platforms.

Jae Tips' first-ever shoe was a blooming success, to say the least. And now, it's officially 21-certified.

