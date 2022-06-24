Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Splash! Pharrell's SITW Festival Was Dripping With Steeze

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

There certainly was something in the water in downtown Washington during the middle of June, as Pharrell's Something In the Water festival returned for a second time after a brief COVID-induced hiatus.

SITW's star-studded line-up included the likes of Tyler, the Creator, 21 Savage, Thundercat, Lil Uzi Vert, Baby Tate, and Chloe x Halle, to name but a few, and drew as many fans as you'd expect from these folks.

Relocating from its debut 2019 festival home of Virginia, SITW lured an estimated 50,000 attendees to six blocks of Washington’s Independence Avenue. Talk about making a splash.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, with Pharrell at the festival’s helm, it was always going to be a fashion show, especially if his fit at NIGO’s debut KENZO show earlier this year is anything to go by.

Yet the plethora of belting looks was truly something to behold, far exceeding even our lofty expectations. Here are some of our favorites.

Pharrell & Pusha T

Pharrell repping those teeny Tiffany & Co. glasses, with Humanrace and some breezy Balenciaga shorts for company, as Pusha T keeps things chilled with some frosty white C.P. Company pants.

Justin Timberlake

Forget JT's Saturday night on-stage "officecore" vibe dressed as one of Pharrell's "Phrends", his casual Nike Court bucket hat, chain, and black tee combo is epitome of less is more.

Duckwrth

Duckwrth's crystal-embellished Prada loafers stole the limelight from what was pretty saucy rig on the whole. Dem loafers, though.

J. Balvin

Keeping the Prada theme going, J. Balvin graced one of his two performances over the weekend in a head-to-toe satin green safari-esque look courtesy of the Italian fashion house.

Tobe Nwigwe

Rapper Tobe Nwigwe's creamy off-white quilted two-piece is probably the stand-out look from the weekend. Pockets galore, matching shirt and pants, and something I'd probably wear fly-fishing. Top tier stuff.

Emotional Oranges

I'm not saying you have to be outlandish to wear a full Casablanca ensemble, but to be quite honest with you, you do. Luckily Emotional Oranges are pretty out there and their matching looks courtesy of the French label is the splash of color we all needed.

Tyler, the Creator

You can't go through a weekend without mentioning Tyler, right? Loafers, leopard print, and an Ushanka hat? Iconic.

