21 Savage Looks More British Than Ever

Hot off the heels of Drake's massively successful "It's All A Blur" Tour, Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is a changed man. For one, his intense four-year immigration battle finally ended on the last week of the tour. Now, the rapper is not only a "lawful permanent resident" of the United States but can also finally visit his birthplace, England. He also took the end of the tour as an opportunity to switch out his locs for some fresh new braids. While he's a U.S. resident once and for all, The Saint Laurent Don looks as British as ever.

21's latest Instagram post — humorously captioned "Got tired of the sister loc comments" — shows the rapper in new braid hairdo while wearing a flattering beige and white Nike Tech Fleece sweatsuit.

With the London-bred musician sporting a new look and fresh resident status, the comments didn't hold back. "Bruh, 21 with Tech Fleece is so strange WTF," typed one commenter. "Central Smoke," another social media user said, in reference to U.K. drill superstar Central Cee's penchant for the iconic Tech suits.

While the Nike Tech suit has become synonymous with the likes of the late Pop Smoke, NY drill king Rowdy Rebel, and crooner A Boogie, the massive East Coast rap scene draws cues from U.K. drill, both sonically and aesthetically. It started with the explosive popularity of adidas tracksuits with the British youth — eventually evolving into Nike Tech suits — adopted as a drill and grime calling card by musicians like Skepta, Stormzy, and Dave.

While the jarring new look is an adjustment for 21 Savage fans, let's not forget 21 has his fair share of style moments, as evident with the 'fits he got off on the "It's All A Blur" tour. His uniform mostly consisted of wide-leg shorts and boxy t-shirts and jerseys, often playing around with textures and being partial to a good leather moment.

We witnessed 21 Savage go full-biker for one stop and, for another, don an impressive Denim Tears look, assumably custom-made just for his performance.

The universal experience of "new hair, new me" has to be studied. In the meantime, we anxiously await for 21 Savage's latest style arc to unfold.