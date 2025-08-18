Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The King of All Desert Watches According to Action Bronson

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

It doesn’t get sweeter than a desert-ready G-SHOCK cooked up with Mr. Baklava himself, Action Bronson.

The upcoming BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” is tasty techwear for the wrist, layered with G-SHOCK’s toughest features and plated by the rapper, actor, chef, wrestler, painter, and exotic olive oil enthusiast himself.

Built on the fan-favorite GA-2100 “CasiOak,” the watch flips a tactical design through translucent ocher resin like desert camo, a globe-grid dial like military kit, and gunmetal protectors like armor.

It’s a performance watch, but any Bronson fan will tell you the specs read like a Mr. Baklava verse.

The GA-2100 case is already one of G-SHOCK’s most rugged, built to outlast a midnight sandstorm or a late-night oxtail feast in the desert.

The collab doubles as a calling card for BAKLAVA, Bronson’s activewear label launched last year alongside his ongoing New Balance partnership and fitness grind.

Equally busy, G-SHOCK has been deep in its collab bag with UNDERCOVER, J Balvin, BAPE, and even Crocs, keeping the brand on the feed and multiplying what belongs on a wrist.

The BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” looks set to be one of the most tasty yet, releasing August 21 via the Baklava website.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
