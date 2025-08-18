The King of All Desert Watches According to Action Bronson
It doesn’t get sweeter than a desert-ready G-SHOCK cooked up with Mr. Baklava himself, Action Bronson.
The upcoming BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” is tasty techwear for the wrist, layered with G-SHOCK’s toughest features and plated by the rapper, actor, chef, wrestler, painter, and exotic olive oil enthusiast himself.
Built on the fan-favorite GA-2100 “CasiOak,” the watch flips a tactical design through translucent ocher resin like desert camo, a globe-grid dial like military kit, and gunmetal protectors like armor.
It’s a performance watch, but any Bronson fan will tell you the specs read like a Mr. Baklava verse.
The GA-2100 case is already one of G-SHOCK’s most rugged, built to outlast a midnight sandstorm or a late-night oxtail feast in the desert.
The collab doubles as a calling card for BAKLAVA, Bronson’s activewear label launched last year alongside his ongoing New Balance partnership and fitness grind.
Equally busy, G-SHOCK has been deep in its collab bag with UNDERCOVER, J Balvin, BAPE, and even Crocs, keeping the brand on the feed and multiplying what belongs on a wrist.
The BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” looks set to be one of the most tasty yet, releasing August 21 via the Baklava website.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.