The King of All Desert Watches According to Action Bronson

It doesn’t get sweeter than a desert-ready G-SHOCK cooked up with Mr. Baklava himself, Action Bronson.

The upcoming BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” is tasty techwear for the wrist, layered with G-SHOCK’s toughest features and plated by the rapper, actor, chef, wrestler, painter, and exotic olive oil enthusiast himself.

Built on the fan-favorite GA-2100 “CasiOak,” the watch flips a tactical design through translucent ocher resin like desert camo, a globe-grid dial like military kit, and gunmetal protectors like armor.

It’s a performance watch, but any Bronson fan will tell you the specs read like a Mr. Baklava verse.

The GA-2100 case is already one of G-SHOCK’s most rugged, built to outlast a midnight sandstorm or a late-night oxtail feast in the desert.

The collab doubles as a calling card for BAKLAVA, Bronson’s activewear label launched last year alongside his ongoing New Balance partnership and fitness grind.

Equally busy, G-SHOCK has been deep in its collab bag with UNDERCOVER, J Balvin, BAPE, and even Crocs, keeping the brand on the feed and multiplying what belongs on a wrist.

The BAKLAVA x G-SHOCK “Desert King” looks set to be one of the most tasty yet, releasing August 21 via the Baklava website.

