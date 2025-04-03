Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Action Bronson’s latest New Balance collaboration, officially titled the Baklava 990V6 MADE IN USA “Untitled”, was previewed in a video highlighting the work of Sebastién Dervieux. 

Now, unless you’re a keen natural wine enthusiast, I’ll assume you’re unfamiliar with Dervieux. Better known as Babass, the winemaker has been operating from Beaulieu-sur-Layon, France, for over twenty years, producing highly acclaimed natural wines.

Shop New Balance
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And the reason I’m telling you this is to pose the question: Have you ever heard of a more Action Bronson-appropriate way to launch a sneaker? Honestly, I can't think of another New Balance collaborator who would release a shoe in this manner.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As much as the fiery-bearded rapper is known for his musical output and brilliant New Balance collaborations, he’s also known to be a huge foodie and something of a wine connoisseur. His online program F**k That's Delicious uncovering little-known local proprietors, like Babass, racks up millions of views. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Here, he brings together two of his skills: Highlighting local legends in the gastronomy scene and designing beautiful New Balances. And the New Balances in question are hyper-colorful ones.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

White mesh and vintage yellow hues form the base of 990v6s, grounding the madness that ensues: Deep red perforated nubuck and wine-soaked suede overlays are mixed with a pop of pink. Plus, blue-and-white laces are added to the mix (because, at this point, why not?).

It’s clashing colors at their finest. And that’s before we get to the pre-aged, vintage-looking foam sole infused with FuelCell cushioning. It’s the kind of shoe that looks like it’s already lived a life before it even hits the pavement.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Releasing first on April 4, via Bronson’s website, this 990v6 encapsulates what Bronson’s all about and unexpectedly brings wine culture together with sneaker culture.

Santé!

Shop New Balance

See More
Multiple colors
New Balance1000
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906A Great Plains
$175.00
Available in:
41.54242.5434545.546.5
New BalanceMade in UK 991v2 Dark Navy
$178.75
$275.00
Available in:
41.5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Baseball GOAT Shohei Ohtani Takes on New Balance’s Dad Shoe GOAT
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Next American-Made 990s Are Seriously Peachy Keen
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • JJJJound's Waterproof New Balance Dad Shoes Enter Stealth Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Action Bronson’s Sportswear Brand Goes Beyond Wild New Balance Sneakers
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • From adidas to HOKA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good
    • Sneakers
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
    • Style
  • Rolex’s Wild New Watch Looks Even Better IRL
    • Watches
  • The Best Sneaker Releases of 2025... So Far
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now