Only Action Bronson Makes New Balance Sneakers This Weird & This Good

Action Bronson’s latest New Balance collaboration, officially titled the Baklava 990V6 MADE IN USA “Untitled”, was previewed in a video highlighting the work of Sebastién Dervieux.

Now, unless you’re a keen natural wine enthusiast, I’ll assume you’re unfamiliar with Dervieux. Better known as Babass, the winemaker has been operating from Beaulieu-sur-Layon, France, for over twenty years, producing highly acclaimed natural wines.

And the reason I’m telling you this is to pose the question: Have you ever heard of a more Action Bronson-appropriate way to launch a sneaker? Honestly, I can't think of another New Balance collaborator who would release a shoe in this manner.

As much as the fiery-bearded rapper is known for his musical output and brilliant New Balance collaborations, he’s also known to be a huge foodie and something of a wine connoisseur. His online program F**k That's Delicious uncovering little-known local proprietors, like Babass, racks up millions of views.

Here, he brings together two of his skills: Highlighting local legends in the gastronomy scene and designing beautiful New Balances. And the New Balances in question are hyper-colorful ones.

White mesh and vintage yellow hues form the base of 990v6s, grounding the madness that ensues: Deep red perforated nubuck and wine-soaked suede overlays are mixed with a pop of pink. Plus, blue-and-white laces are added to the mix (because, at this point, why not?).

It’s clashing colors at their finest. And that’s before we get to the pre-aged, vintage-looking foam sole infused with FuelCell cushioning. It’s the kind of shoe that looks like it’s already lived a life before it even hits the pavement.

Releasing first on April 4, via Bronson’s website, this 990v6 encapsulates what Bronson’s all about and unexpectedly brings wine culture together with sneaker culture.

Santé!