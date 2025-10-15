The Classic Samba Goes Cookies & Cream

Oreos are to cookies as Sambas are to flat sneakers: Delicious incubators of change — with no trans fat. And adidas is taking the classic cookie's colorway out for a spin.

For the first time, Japanese fashion brand Adam et Ropé is teaming up with adidas to release a grown-up version of the classic adidas Samba.

Known for fusing newness and comfort, Adam et Ropé has turned one of adidas' most popular sneaker models into a gussied-up version of milk's favorite cookie. It's a sweet treat on feet, which is a recurring trope within the adidas universe.

The black, cookie-colored leather contrasts sweetly with the creamy white Three Stripes, all set atop a brown outsole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available on the Adam et Ropé website for $100, the sneaker also has a white tongue and a brown sockliner, which gives the shoe a refined, suit-like appearance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, black and white is a classic colorway that adidas has done countless times across numerous sneakers, like the futuristic Y-3, the fancy Forum Cubism, and of course, the classic Samba.

So yeah, when it comes to black and white colorways, adidas has been there, done that countless times. But this cookie-fied take, with its leather makeup and contrasting stitching, has a chic quality that places it a cut above the rest.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.