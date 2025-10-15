Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Classic Samba Goes Cookies & Cream

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Adam et Ropé
Oreos are to cookies as Sambas are to flat sneakers: Delicious incubators of change — with no trans fat. And adidas is taking the classic cookie's colorway out for a spin.

For the first time, Japanese fashion brand Adam et Ropé is teaming up with adidas to release a grown-up version of the classic adidas Samba.

Known for fusing newness and comfort, Adam et Ropé has turned one of adidas' most popular sneaker models into a gussied-up version of milk's favorite cookie. It's a sweet treat on feet, which is a recurring trope within the adidas universe.

The black, cookie-colored leather contrasts sweetly with the creamy white Three Stripes, all set atop a brown outsole.

Available on the Adam et Ropé website for $100, the sneaker also has a white tongue and a brown sockliner, which gives the shoe a refined, suit-like appearance.

Now, black and white is a classic colorway that adidas has done countless times across numerous sneakers, like the futuristic Y-3, the fancy Forum Cubism, and of course, the classic Samba.

So yeah, when it comes to black and white colorways, adidas has been there, done that countless times. But this cookie-fied take, with its leather makeup and contrasting stitching, has a chic quality that places it a cut above the rest.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
