adidas' Craziest Sneaker Hybrid Is Also Its Dressiest

adidas' dressy sneaker chronicles just a wild turn, as the brand introduces an all-new formal Forum sneaker.

Its name is reportedly the adidas Forum Cubism, and it's essentially a dress sneaker featuring snazzy square toes and a sculptural sole including a heel. And up top lives the classic leather Forum model, alongside its wide Three-Stripes and gilded Trefoil logo.

The adidas shoe's sharp shape honestly calls back to Martine Rose's Shox Mules, another tripped-out dress shoe crossover made in collaboration with Team Nike.

But this certainly isn't the first fancy sneaker to walk out of the adidas lab. The brand has pushed several models balancing both sophistication and sports heritage, including luxurious Sambas, preppy Freizeit sneakers, and classy Italian-made sneakers.

adidas

Edison Chen's CLOT brand is especially familiar with dressing up adidas' most classic models, creating silhouettes like the slick heeled Superstars for the latest partnership.

Now, adidas has designed a wild dress shoe on its own.

The adidas Forum Cubism is expected to drop sometime during the fall on adidas' website. It'll be offered in three classic colorways, including black, white, and blue.

