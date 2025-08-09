Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Craziest Sneaker Hybrid Is Also Its Dressiest

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' dressy sneaker chronicles just a wild turn, as the brand introduces an all-new formal Forum sneaker.

Its name is reportedly the adidas Forum Cubism, and it's essentially a dress sneaker featuring snazzy square toes and a sculptural sole including a heel. And up top lives the classic leather Forum model, alongside its wide Three-Stripes and gilded Trefoil logo.

Shop adidas New Arrivals

The adidas shoe's sharp shape honestly calls back to Martine Rose's Shox Mules, another tripped-out dress shoe crossover made in collaboration with Team Nike.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But this certainly isn't the first fancy sneaker to walk out of the adidas lab. The brand has pushed several models balancing both sophistication and sports heritage, including luxurious Sambas, preppy Freizeit sneakers, and classy Italian-made sneakers.

Edison Chen's CLOT brand is especially familiar with dressing up adidas' most classic models, creating silhouettes like the slick heeled Superstars for the latest partnership.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, adidas has designed a wild dress shoe on its own.

The adidas Forum Cubism is expected to drop sometime during the fall on adidas' website. It'll be offered in three classic colorways, including black, white, and blue.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker
  • Bad Bunny’s Twisted adidas Sneaker Never Looked Better
  • adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • This Insane adidas Sneaker Is the Ultimate Anti-Samba
What To Read Next
  • An Advanced Nike Runner Too Beautiful for Running
  • adidas' Craziest Sneaker Hybrid Is Also Its Dressiest
  • Nike's Most Normal Sneaker Gets Its Funkiest Outfit Yet
  • Levi's Is Cooking (Literally)
  • Nike's Groovy, High-Tech Runner Is From Another Planet
  • Making New Clothes Look Old? Easy. Also Making Them Beautiful? That's ANCELLM
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now