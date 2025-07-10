Y-3’s Ultra-Chic, Ultra-Light Sneaker Is Almost Too Fly to Function

adidas' Adios Pro was already one of the Three Stripes' more elevated sneakers thanks to that lifted outsole, but this monochrome update places the Adios Pro 4 in a whole new stratosphere.

The Y-3 adidas Adios Pro 4 M sneaker in "Orbit Grey" is truly out of this world from both a stylistic and functional perspective. (in addition to the "Orbit Grey" colorway, the heightened sneaker also comes in black with white Three Stripes detailing.)

The heightened outsole and upper wear a rakishly enlarged Three Stripes, which give the sporty sneaker an aesthetic edge accompanied by signature Y-3 branding and Yohji Yamamoto's signature at the back.

For all of the sneaker's aesthetic prowess, though, the mechanics of the Adios Pro 4 M shoe, available on the adidas website for $300, are equally, if not more, impressive. (Depending on how much you like running.)

To start, the Lightstrike Pro midsole is made of lightweight foam designed to withstand lengthy runs making it the perfect sneaker for lengthy runs, hot girl walks, and everything in between.

Because let's be clear: The Y-3 Adios Pro 4 is a running shoe above all else.

The sneaker is also cushioned with adidas' lightweight fiberglass Energyrods, which mimic the bones of the foot to enhance running performance.

adidas’ Y-3 Adios Pro 4 also has a super stretchy upper, which aids in the overall comfort factor of the sneaker even though it already looks like an actual cloud.

Its futuristically fly appearance? Well, that's just a good-looking bonus.

