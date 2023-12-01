Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Anthony Edwards' adidas Basketball Shoe Is Coming in Hot, Believe That

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

A couple of months ago, Anthony Edwards and adidas gave a warm Atlanta welcome to the basketball star's first signature shoe with the Three-Stripes, the AE 1. Today, the A1 AE 1 is ready to hit the streets and courts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas calls Edwards' shoe one of its "most futuristic designs" in its basketball shoe collection yet, and they ain't lying. An eye-catching TPU mold encases the upper, dressed in equally bold hues and honeycomb finishes. Edwards' AE 1 is complete with a knit collar, Jet Boost technology, and a distinct herringbone outsole, all of which further the shoe's performance capabilities but make for stylish touches as well.

The adidas AE 1 ushers a new era in adidas basketball shoes, blending innovation with style for designs that look art-worthy on the outside. But just know: the performance fixings are there. James Harden's Vol 8 sneakers are part of this wave, too.

In September, the adidas AE 1 sneaker debuted in a peachy colorway while snuggled on Edwards' feet during an adidas event hosted in his hometown, Oakland City, Atlanta.

1 / 3
adidas

The peach and pink adidas AE 1 sneaker actually has a name, "With Love." The bright scheme is inspired by the shooting guard's mother and grandmother, whose favorite colors are — you guessed it — peach and pink, respectively.

1 / 2
adidas

"My shoes represent everything I've done up until this point in my career and is a direct reflection of everything that I've poured into – my family, my community, my values, my game, my confidence, and my hard work," Anthony Edwards says in a press statement.

It's a great holiday season for sneaker lovers, basketball shoe fans especially. The Reverse Grinch Kobes are dropping (not to bring up competitor Nike), and so are Edwards' adidas AE 1 sneakers.

Fans can catch Edwards' first signature adidas shoe in the "With Love" colorway on December 16 on adidas' website and select retailers. The price? A smooth $120.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Two other colorways share the spotlight with the "With Love" pairs in the AE 1's campaign, including white and red spins. It's unknown when exactly these takes will be hitting the shelves. But I have a feeling we won't be waiting much longer with adidas rolling out Edwards' long-awaited shoe soon. "Believe that," as Edwards might say.

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Samba OG
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Response CL
adidas
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
State
adidas
$130
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Fenty to New Balance, This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Style
  • Marilyn Monroe Military Bomber Jacket
    From World Wars to Notorious Subcultures: Charting The MA-1's History
    • Style
  • adidas matching sets
    Nobody Does Matching Sets Like adidas
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Up to 50% off Ultraboost, Adicolor & More in the adidas Favorites Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    We've Turned adidas Stan Smiths Parisian
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nocta nike fleece 8000 peaks collection
    NOCTA x Nike's New Fleece Is Actually Season-Appropriate
    • Style
  • anthony edwards adidas ae 1 sneaker
    Anthony Edwards' adidas Basketball Shoe Is Coming in Hot, Believe That
    • Sneakers
  • Justin Bieber Wearing a Hoodie With One Sleeve Dangling
    Can Someone Check On Justin Bieber?
    • Style
  • Plisse Milk Frother
    Plissé Homeware to Make the Season Bright
    • Design
  • bryan blue
    Fossil Presents: Blue The Great Is Made For This
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Made For This
    Fossil Presents: Asia Jackson Is Made For This
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023