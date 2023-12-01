Anthony Edwards' adidas Basketball Shoe Is Coming in Hot, Believe That

A couple of months ago, Anthony Edwards and adidas gave a warm Atlanta welcome to the basketball star's first signature shoe with the Three-Stripes, the AE 1. Today, the A1 AE 1 is ready to hit the streets and courts.

adidas calls Edwards' shoe one of its "most futuristic designs" in its basketball shoe collection yet, and they ain't lying. An eye-catching TPU mold encases the upper, dressed in equally bold hues and honeycomb finishes. Edwards' AE 1 is complete with a knit collar, Jet Boost technology, and a distinct herringbone outsole, all of which further the shoe's performance capabilities but make for stylish touches as well.

The adidas AE 1 ushers a new era in adidas basketball shoes, blending innovation with style for designs that look art-worthy on the outside. But just know: the performance fixings are there. James Harden's Vol 8 sneakers are part of this wave, too.

In September, the adidas AE 1 sneaker debuted in a peachy colorway while snuggled on Edwards' feet during an adidas event hosted in his hometown, Oakland City, Atlanta.

The peach and pink adidas AE 1 sneaker actually has a name, "With Love." The bright scheme is inspired by the shooting guard's mother and grandmother, whose favorite colors are — you guessed it — peach and pink, respectively.

"My shoes represent everything I've done up until this point in my career and is a direct reflection of everything that I've poured into – my family, my community, my values, my game, my confidence, and my hard work," Anthony Edwards says in a press statement.

It's a great holiday season for sneaker lovers, basketball shoe fans especially. The Reverse Grinch Kobes are dropping (not to bring up competitor Nike), and so are Edwards' adidas AE 1 sneakers.

Fans can catch Edwards' first signature adidas shoe in the "With Love" colorway on December 16 on adidas' website and select retailers. The price? A smooth $120.

Two other colorways share the spotlight with the "With Love" pairs in the AE 1's campaign, including white and red spins. It's unknown when exactly these takes will be hitting the shelves. But I have a feeling we won't be waiting much longer with adidas rolling out Edwards' long-awaited shoe soon. "Believe that," as Edwards might say.