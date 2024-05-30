Anthony Edwards Brings Vintage Tees Out For Summer 2024

The undeniable man of the hour in current sports discourse, and new face of the NBA, Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves, in his latest post-Game 4 appearance proved the trend of vintage tees and retro graphic tees never left us, and that charismatic, stylish, and young players are pushing this trend into the future.

“NBA players love vintage tees because they offer a unique blend of comfort, nostalgia, and style. These tees allow players to showcase their personalities and individual fashion sense,” Grace Court Co. told Highsnobiety, one of the most in-demand bootleg tee companies out there, “The retro graphics often evoke memories and a sense of history, which resonates with many players who appreciate the legacy and stories behind vintage designs.”

The Love for Vintage Tees in the NBA

Brands like Grace Court Co. specialize in mock-vintage graphic tees, each specifically crafted to look as close to authentic, old-school styles as possible. Full of bright but slightly faded colors and intentionally gaudy typefaces, they’re all created to look like they came straight from a fleamarket back in the early 90s.

In this 2024/2025 season and playoffs, we have seen countless NBA players walk the tunnels rocking vintage 90s-inspired graphic tees.

Anthony Edwards wore the “By Any Means” Tee sampled a couple of years ago to celebrate Black History Month by Brand Seen. The graphic depicts Malcolm X, the African-American revolutionary, Muslim minister, and human rights activist who was a prominent figure during the civil rights movement. A great example of how fashion trends can intersect with powerful political messages.

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Demar De Rozan has been one of the leading NBA players following the vintage graphic tee trend. Typical of his West Coast origins he often wears a laid-back, comfortable, and layered outfit, allowing the tee to stand out from the otherwise somewhat ordinary look.

Tyrese Halliburton, one of the most stylish and daring NBA players in recent memory, used the vintage tee aesthetic to shout out an ex-legend of the Indiana Pacers Reggie Miller, and bring some luck to his team during therir playoffs run (spoiler alert, it did not work).

The current MVP of the fashion game Shai Gilgeous Alexander himself being spotted wearing a retro The Doors t-shirt is probably the ultimate endorsement of the trend considering how stylish and influential Shai is in today’s current fashion.

The Future of Vintage Tees

“Recently, we’ve noticed a significant trend toward tees featuring bold, nostalgicgraphics from the 80s and 90s. Customers are looking for unique pieces that stand out and have a story behind them, so limited edition releases and collaborations are also highly requested.” Continued Grace Court Co.

It's no surprise that trends come and go. As they are often pushed from half-serious social media trends that quickly go viral, inevitably inspire a host of iterations and have publications scramble for the big “next thing” before they die out into the sunset of social media feeds.

This nostalgic trend mirrors the way classic elements continually reinvent themselves in modern culture. Just as Anthony Edwards, fresh off of his Adidas campaign "Believe That," is establishing himself as the new face of the NBA, his endorsement of vintage tees signifies yet another validation of this trend.

So, as you scroll TikTok and Instagram and wonder about the next trend in fashion remember that some things never go out of style.

Believe that.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite vintage tees.

Your persona Story mfg. Grateful Tee Calendar

Featuring unique artwork by Will Gaynor, the design of this Story mfg.’s Grateful Tee is screen printed with water-based ink. Inspired by the relaxed fit of vintage t-shirts, this oversized sized long-sleeve tee is comfortable, and timeless.

Ol' Dirty Bastard Subway Station Tee

Urban Outfitters ODB Subway Tee $29 Buy at Urban Outfitters

Old school rappers and vintage tees are a match made in streetwear heaven. This Ol' Dirty Bastard crew neck tee paying tribute to Wu-Tang’s ODB with a subway-inspired graphic just had to be one of our favorites.

Iron Maiden 1984 World Tour Tee

Urban Outfitters Iron Maiden 1984 World Tour Tee $39 Buy at Urban Outfitters

Another iconic way to combine t-shirts and design is to combine the both with iconic rock and rool brands from the 80s like Iron Maiden. You just can't go wrong.

Long Live Outkast

Urban Outfitters Outkast Stankonia Tee $35 Buy at Urban Outfitters

One of Highsnobiety's favorite with Outkast and Andre 3000. This tee is the perfect summer statement.

Quarterfinal God Forgives Tee

If you are a hooper, and you grew up watching AND1 mixtapes and you are a man of God, then this vintage tee is for you.

