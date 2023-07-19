Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Crazy Infinity Is Futuristic AF

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: adidas

Model: Crazy Infinity

Release Date: July 19

Price: $160

Buy: Packer

Editor's Notes: When Packer Brand Director, Victor Kan, took to Instagram to share an image of adidas’ new Crazy Infinity silhouette back in June, it sent basketball fans into raptures.

In fact, the futuristic silhouette — which is an evolution of the Crazy 1 (a.k.a. The KOBE) worn by Kobe Bryant in the early noughties — had sneakerheads across the board wanting in on the court action, not least thanks to the shoe’s pleasingly contemporary aesthetic.

Because the Crazy Infinity aren't like other basketball sneakers. They aren't chunky for the sake of chunkiness, nor are they your classic high-top. They're refined. They're sleek. And, most importantly, they're inspired by an Audi TT Roadster. Because, I mean, how can you argue with that?

The off-white and black colorway (officially titled “Chalk”) could well be mistaken for those little disposable bags workers wear over their shoes from afar, but upon closer inspection the colorway seems so understated for a silhouette of its stature that it feels almost more like a lifestyle shoe than it does performance.

To be frank, the Crazy Infinity is exactly that: crazy. Its futuristic design is led by a zipper shroud system that hugs the foot, alongside revamped tooling, three stripes engraved on the midsole, and innovative detailing underfoot.

The catch? They’re dropping exclusively at Packer on July 19 and retailing at $160. Modestly priced? Sure. A good looking sneaker? Absolutely. Attainable? I wish you the best of luck, my friend.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
