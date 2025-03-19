Tiffany Blue adidas? Or Something Even Better?

Since it was founded in 2017, Drama Call has been loud and proud of its Manchester roots. And its first adidas sneaker collaboration is no different.

The UK streetwear label is releasing a limited-edition pair of Superstar II sneakers, paying homage to its Northern English hometown. Those outside of Manchester might look at those teal blue stripes and immediately think of luxury jewelry label Tiffany, but Mancunians know it to be something else.

The Drama Call x adidas Superstar II is inspired by Manchester’s Metrolink network, those teal accents that emerge on the shoe being the same color that decorates the city’s trams.

But the Manchester-themed updates don't end there: “We wanted to do our city justice and pay homage to the place that has grown and sculpted us, so we placed the map of Manchester on the under sole of the shoe, allowing your feet to always be rooted in the city,” says Charlie Bows, founder of Drama Call in a statement.

“We decided to completely re-create the shoe box to look like the old tram we would get on as kids growing up in Manchester, representing a simpler and easier time. The graffiti artwork on the side of the shoe was done by a close friend of mine who I grew up skating with, to really bring it round full circle.”

Finished through Drama Call’s star-shaped motif — emerging on the signature Superstar shell-toe, on a silver hangtag, on the heel, and visible behind a translucent sole — the cult-favorite Manchester brand has added small touches to practically every part of this shoe.

And it truly is something made by a Mancunian, for Mancunians: The shoe will be available exclusively on March 22 from Drama Call’s "Head North" pop-up in Manchester (exact details will be released via Drama Call social media channels the day before).

If previous Drama Call pop-ups are anything to go by, then you can expect a considerable crowd to show up for these sneakers. Drama Call has a habit of getting its fans to flock to the streets.

During the brand’s “Tour of the North” pop-ups, it packed out streets across six cities, and when Chanel came to Manchester for a fashion show, it caused chaos when handing out protest T-shirts.

If you're going to "Head North" on March 22, you better be prepared for similarly hectic scenes.