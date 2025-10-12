Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Incredibly Colorful adidas Gazelle Sneaker With Rhythm

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' newest sneaker is clearly not your typical Gazelle. No, this particularly colorful pair is filled with the spirit of the blues.

adidas designed its latest Gazelle sneaker specifically for the city of Austin, Texas, known as the "Live Music Capital of the World." With deep blue roots, legends like B.B. King and Ray Charles have naturally blessed the city with their sounds. Muddy Waters even has his own mural near the iconic blues nightclub Antoine's.

To help translate Austin's rich music legacy through a shoe, adidas naturally tapped in with the city's sneaker boutique Kicking It. Together, the two ultimately designed an incredible textural Gazelle oozing rhythm and heritage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative adidas Gazelle starts with hairy suede uppers realized in different blue shades, borrowed from murals and Kicking It's own logo.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The model also features creamy leather in yellow and burgundy, paying homage to Huston-Tillotson University's school colors. The private Historically Black College and University (HBCU) was Austin's first-ever college, but it also has a deep connection to the jazz scene. So, of course, it's only right to shout out the school on the music-themed Gazelle.

Other notable details include the leather guitar pick patch on the heel and the embroidered guitar strings on the upper, all of which play in the sneaker's bigger story. Oh, and Austin's 512 area code lands on the laces as a gold lace dubrae.

There's been some nice Gazelles over the years, from dressy leather pairs to nice patchwork collabs to versions as soft as teddy bears. But the adidas Gazelle "Live Music" is extra special. It's a piece of Austin's history, packaged into a beautiful, super-detailed classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas sneaker dropped on October 11 on Kicking It's website and in person at its store for $120, with sales proceeds benefiting East Texas University in support of its jazz band and future music programs.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
