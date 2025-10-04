The Fuzzy adidas Gazelle as Soft as a Teddy Bear

The adidas Gazelle has never looked softer, or hairier.

The sportswear brand switches things up a little with its latest Gazelle Indoor, ditching its usual velvety suede construction for some seriously fuzzy uppers instead.

Moreover, the suede comes in a nice, fall-worthy dark brown shade, which is complemented by golden touches elsewhere. The results are like the teddy bear prize from the claw machine, but for your feet.

Sure, Jeremy Scott has already been there and done literal "teddy bear" shoes with adidas. However, this dark brown adidas Gazelle, available on AFEW's website for 119.99 euros (approximately $140), is more subtle yet still adds a little something-something with its soft texture.

For a while there, it felt like the Gazelle was lost in the sauce of the flat shoe takeover. However, the model is still very much around and getting freshened up adidas. The label continues to roll out new versions like ultra-flat styles and even "quiet luxury" iterations.

Then again, a classic like Gazelle never truly goes away. It's just making quieter moves and getting better with time...and fuzz.

