adidas’ Samba-Coded Sneaker Looks Good in “Bottega” Weave

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Handball Spezial has gone Bottega (again).

It turns out the German sportswear brand has another wonderfully woven Handball Spezial sneaker, this time offered in a "Black/Trace Khaki" colorway.

It's the same woven design as before, but dressed up in a different color scheme. The latest features a woven black leather upper, topped with smoothed beige leather and velvety suede.

And to be clear, these aren't official collaborations with Bottega Veneta (although that would be amazing).

The design makes you think of the luxury brand's famous intrecciato leather, which is basically this luxurious hand-woven leather.

In addition to a braided Superstar, we've also seen a woven Handball Spezial in "Aurora Onyx." The brand's "Black/Trace Khaki" pair is now up for grabs on adidas' website as well.

