adidas Made Its Own Bottega Veneta Sneakers

Bottega Veneta isn't showing at Paris Fashion Week until later this year, but don't tell adidas that. The Three Stripes just took a well-woven page out of Bottega Veneta's intricate book of leather excellence for its "Black Woven Leather" vintage Superstar sneaker— a beautiful classic gone full Italiano.

Bottega Veneta's well-crafted and world-famous Intrecciato leather weaving pattern is synonymous with the Italian fashion house.

So naturally, when we see a similar style of braided leather atop a pair of classic adidas Superstar sneakers, it lands as homage to Bottega Veneta even if the coincidence was accidental.

And adidas is far from the only brand to apply the genius of Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato to its own signature sneakers.

Nike took the Bottega Veneta braid pattern out for a spin with its pink and white Field General sneaker.

And Timberland, while not a sneaker brand, brought some of the leather atelier's rizz to its signature 6" boot. Funny enough, this boot was lowkey more Bottega than Bottega Veneta’s own Timbs-coded Haddock Lace-Up boot.

Even hiking aficionado Merrell turned its Moab 2 Slide into a luxed-up slip-on with some major Bottega energy.

What makes all of these Bottega Veneta-inspired sneakers so interesting is that Bottega Veneta's most popular sneaker, the Orbit, doesn't even wear the house's signature Intrecciato leather pattern. Ironic.

The adidas Superstar, already iconic in its own right, certainly is made better in woven leather. The shoe’s entire upper is braided in black leather accented with a simple Three Stripes.

The woven Superstar, available online for $120, also wears the sneakers’ signature retro shell toe, the only part of the shoe’s upper that isn’t finely braided leather.

