adidas’ Sporty Spezial Is Footballcore at Its Finest

Football-inspired sneakers aren't going anywhere. If anything, adidas has spent the past year making sure of that, churning out football-flavoured releases at a relentless pace. And thank goodness for that.

Feast your eyes on the Real Madrid Handball Spezial for one.

Is it by any means innovative? Nope. Is it a strikingly beautiful iteration of a pretty basic slim sneaker? You bet.

The formula hasn't changed, nor should it. The Handball Spezial remains one of adidas' most timeless silhouettes, only this time it's been dressed in Real Madrid colors. Rich maroon overlays meet forest green accents, while a creamy base keeps everything looking understated enough to wear whether you're heading to the Bernabéu or nowhere near a football pitch.

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The only real giveaway that this is a Real Madrid edition is the club crest stamped proudly on the heel. Everything else lets the color palette do the talking, making it feel more like a tasteful Spezial than a full-blown piece of fan merchandise.

Trust adidas not to overcomplicate an already perfected sneaker. Sometimes all a classic needs is the right badge.

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The Real Madrid Handball Spezial is available for $120 on adidas’ website now.

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