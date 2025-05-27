This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense

An adidas Jabbar sneaker for Bruce Lee? adidas couldn't have made a more perfect shoe.

The adidas Jabbar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature shoe, has made a full comeback in both low and high-top formats recently. In addition dishing out the most classic colorways, the Jabbar has also enjoyed a dressy spin by eponymous fashion label Willy Chavarria.

adidas has now cooked up a Bruce Lee x Jabbar Lo sneaker, which makes total sense, considering the Jabbar and Lee were super tight.

Lee helped Jabbar train in martial arts. They also starred together in the Game of Death movie, which was produced, directed, and written by Lee.

In the 1978 film, we got not only a legendary fight scene between the two longtime friends but also an iconic yellow and black 'fit worn by Lee (the same look would go on to inspire other pop culture moments like Kill Bill's epic costumes and thus, other adidas sneakers).

Lee's look now serves as the inspiration for the latest adidas Jabbar Lo sneakers.

For starters, the uppers feature sumptuous yellow suede and buttery black leather details inspired by Lee's fight outfit. At the same time, scenes and photos plucked straight from the movie and set land on the insoles and shoe box, unlocking nothing but pure memories of the movie and Lee and Jabbar's friendship.

Finally, Lee's signature strikes the heels, while gilded touches, including a golden martial arts figure, land elsewhere.

There is no hard release date yet for the adidas Jabbar Lo for Bruce Lee. However, I wouldn't be surprised if these dropped on November 27, Lee's birthday (the actor would've turned 85).

If they arrive earlier, it'll give fans plenty of time to plan out their celebrations for the late actor's birthday.

