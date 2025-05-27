Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

An adidas Jabbar sneaker for Bruce Lee? adidas couldn't have made a more perfect shoe.

The adidas Jabbar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature shoe, has made a full comeback in both low and high-top formats recently. In addition dishing out the most classic colorways, the Jabbar has also enjoyed a dressy spin by eponymous fashion label Willy Chavarria.

Shop adidas Jabbar

adidas has now cooked up a Bruce Lee x Jabbar Lo sneaker, which makes total sense, considering the Jabbar and Lee were super tight.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lee helped Jabbar train in martial arts. They also starred together in the Game of Death movie, which was produced, directed, and written by Lee.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In the 1978 film, we got not only a legendary fight scene between the two longtime friends but also an iconic yellow and black 'fit worn by Lee (the same look would go on to inspire other pop culture moments like Kill Bill's epic costumes and thus, other adidas sneakers).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Lee's look now serves as the inspiration for the latest adidas Jabbar Lo sneakers.

For starters, the uppers feature sumptuous yellow suede and buttery black leather details inspired by Lee's fight outfit. At the same time, scenes and photos plucked straight from the movie and set land on the insoles and shoe box, unlocking nothing but pure memories of the movie and Lee and Jabbar's friendship.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Finally, Lee's signature strikes the heels, while gilded touches, including a golden martial arts figure, land elsewhere.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There is no hard release date yet for the adidas Jabbar Lo for Bruce Lee. However, I wouldn't be surprised if these dropped on November 27, Lee's birthday (the actor would've turned 85).

If they arrive earlier, it'll give fans plenty of time to plan out their celebrations for the late actor's birthday.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasBW Army Lux
$165.00
Available in:
39 1/34040 2/3
adidas x Wales BonnerThree Stripes Sock
$90.00
Available in:
SML
adidasSamba OG W
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
  • adidas' Reborn Running Shoe Makes Ghosting Look Great (& Flat)
  • Holy Cow! What’s With All These Hairy adidas Sneakers?
  • The Perfect adidas “Ballerina” Shoe Was Designed By... Bad Bunny?
  • A Classic adidas Basketball Sneaker Is Going Full Fear of God
What To Read Next
  • The Street's New Quietly Killer Runner, Cooked up by Nike
  • A Skater's (Sci-Fi) Fantasy
  • This "Bruce Lee" adidas Sneaker Makes Perfect Sense
  • Japanese Mega-Retailer BEAMS Finally Goes Global(-ish)
  • adidas’ Flattest Post-Samba Sneaker Is So Normal Yet So Abnormal
  • Nike's Dark Suede AF1s Are Soft (& Sumptuous) to the Touch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now