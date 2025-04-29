The Dressy Reinvention of adidas’ Bulky Basketball Shoe

Willy Chavarria and adidas just gave the Jabbar Low a dressy glow-up by stripping the classic basketball silhouette down to its most refined self.

The chunky basketball model has been streamlined and made into something closer to an Oxford shoe thanks to waxed laces, a subtly pointed toe, and multi-textured black leather.

The adidas x Willy Chavarria collaboration was first previewed during Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

And it debuted during a season where adidas was straight-up crushing its fashion collaborations.

Other notable adidas moments in Paris included Pharrell closing out NIGO’s runway wearing a wild, Balenciaga-leaning adidas Jellyfish sneaker; Jerry Lorenzo used the week to unveil Fear of God Athletics, his long-awaited adidas-backed performance line; and Y-3 dropping one of its most refined collections in years, full of slick moto leather and just-as-polished sneakers.

But beyond the big names, adidas was quietly stacking wins with low-key power moves: low-profile but high-impact collabs with brands like Song for the Mute, Brain Dead, and Pièces Uniques.

The Chavarria collab, available in May via adidas’ website, is just one Fall/Winter 2025 collaboration feeding adidas’ sneaker domination. There’s much more where these came from.