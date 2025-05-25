adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish

Since entering a post-Samba era, similar retro adidas styles have risen to the occasion, ready to be the next great flat adidas shoe.

The adidas Taekwondo won fashion's hearts and became the hottest thing on the block. Then, there's adidas Tokyo, who continues to fly under the radar as the brand's sleeper hit.

In its former life, the adidas Tokyo was a running shoe born in the 1960s. It was designed for the Tokyo Olympics, to be exact, hence its name. The adidas model has since made a full comeback but has left the track and field behind for its fashion era.

adidas has already delivered several stylish Tokyo sneakers, including shiny gold iterations. What's next? The Tokyo goes Kill Bill.

No, not the SZA song where she talks about killing her ex. The Quentin Tarantino movie starring Uma Thurman.

The 2003 film gave us so much to love, like its timeless visuals that today's entertainers are referencing. The costumes were also bangers, most notably the Bride's famous yellow tracksuit paired with those the Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers, TikTok's once-favorite shoe.

I myself have been eyeing some Kill Bill-flavored adidas Japan sneakers. But for those in the mood for Tarantino-style Tokyo sneakers, adidas has answered your prayers.

The adidas Tokyo appears with crisp nylon uppers and leathery overlays, including a buttery "X" marking the spot on the heel. The entire model is then doused in "Pure Sulfur" (basically yellow) and "Dark Brown" hints.

And we don't call the Tokyo flat-soled for nothing. The shoe naturally finishes with its super-thin, grippy rubber soles, which are painted in black to match the palette.

Good news! There's no wait for the yellow adidas Tokyo. The shoes are now up for grabs on adidas' website for just $90.

