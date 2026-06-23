adidas’ Crisp AF Sneaker Wears Good Denim

Of course, the adidas Japan sneaker looks good in denim. It learned from the best.

The newest Japan sneaker doesn't feature Japanese denim, sadly. It's really more of a crispy-clean homage to Japan's world-famous denim, which is arguably the best there is.

It features a sturdy denim upper, topped with creamy leather and suede overlays. It also includes a leather lining, adding an extra luxe touch to the stylish sneaker.

Even in its best denim outfit, the Japan keeps its soul (and soles!). Fans can count on signature details like the T-toe, flat rubber base, and the traditional Japan branding in gold, which altogether nod to the country's super good fashion taste.

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And this isn't the only good-looking denim sneaker to come from adidas. The brand has also cooked up fashionable Italia sneakers, star-spangled Sambas, and even chunky runner-ish sneakers dressed in Sashiko denim.

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The Japan just happened to look to the denim connoisseurs for outfit inspiration.

Speaking of which, adidas' denim Japan sneaker is now up for grabs on Slam Jam's website for $132.

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