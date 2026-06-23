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adidas’ Crisp AF Sneaker Wears Good Denim

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Of course, the adidas Japan sneaker looks good in denim. It learned from the best.

The newest Japan sneaker doesn't feature Japanese denim, sadly. It's really more of a crispy-clean homage to Japan's world-famous denim, which is arguably the best there is.

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It features a sturdy denim upper, topped with creamy leather and suede overlays. It also includes a leather lining, adding an extra luxe touch to the stylish sneaker.

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Even in its best denim outfit, the Japan keeps its soul (and soles!). Fans can count on signature details like the T-toe, flat rubber base, and the traditional Japan branding in gold, which altogether nod to the country's super good fashion taste.

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And this isn't the only good-looking denim sneaker to come from adidas. The brand has also cooked up fashionable Italia sneakers, star-spangled Sambas, and even chunky runner-ish sneakers dressed in Sashiko denim.

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The Japan just happened to look to the denim connoisseurs for outfit inspiration.

Speaking of which, adidas' denim Japan sneaker is now up for grabs on Slam Jam's website for $132.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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