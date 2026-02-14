Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

​​adidas’ Crazy Denim Samba Is Made With Literal Stars

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 3

Welcome to the United States of adidas. The Three Stripes' Samba sneaker is going all in on some serious patriotic playfulness. 

The "USA/Denim" sneaker is a slim-soled homage to the United States, splayed out over one of adidas' best and brightest sneakers, like, ever.

shop adidas here

Sure, the Samba's popularity has ebbed and flowed, but if anything, that's just further proof of the shoe’s enduring appeal.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As far as Americana steeze is concerned, this adidas Samba sneaker has it all: Denim, stars and stripes. Now, sure, these "stripes" are technically just adidas' signature Three Stripes, but it's still on brand for this born in the USA sneaker. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The upper is made of a medium-wash denim littered with faded stars reminiscent of the a cowboy-coded American flag.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Dripped in denim and doused in stars, this sneaker is the epitome of patriotic elegance.This star-spangled goodness continues at the sneaker's red heel tab, a tie-in to the red stripes on the American flag.

The star-studded sneaker, the USA Samba, which is soon available on the adidas website for $110, was designed for All-Star Weekend in LA, hence the dedicated patriotism. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This does explain a lot, considering adidas is a German brand, you know. But when it comes to fire sneakers, you can't really put geographical boundaries on that.

Global sneaker dominance and such.

shop adidas here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Butter-Soft Superstars Are So Luxe But Still Down to "Earth"
  • Like Beautiful Baskets For the Feet, These adidas Are Woven to Perfection
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2025-26 Season
  • Mercedes-AMG's adidas Handball Spezial Went Full Tiffany & Co.
What To Read Next
  • ​​adidas’ Crazy Denim Samba Is Made With Literal Stars
  • New Balance's Curiously Cool Basketball Shoes Evoke the Sport's Golden Days
  • These Deep, Dark New Balance Skate Shoes Are the "Dunks" of the Halfpipe
  • The Designer of the iPhone Created a Surprisingly Analog Electric Ferrari
  • After Years of Military-Coded New Balances, WTAPS Devised a Pared-Back Beauty
  • His Clothes Are Wearable Art. Now, He's Making Art Wearable
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now