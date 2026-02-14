​​adidas’ Crazy Denim Samba Is Made With Literal Stars

Welcome to the United States of adidas. The Three Stripes' Samba sneaker is going all in on some serious patriotic playfulness.

The "USA/Denim" sneaker is a slim-soled homage to the United States, splayed out over one of adidas' best and brightest sneakers, like, ever.

Sure, the Samba's popularity has ebbed and flowed, but if anything, that's just further proof of the shoe’s enduring appeal.

As far as Americana steeze is concerned, this adidas Samba sneaker has it all: Denim, stars and stripes. Now, sure, these "stripes" are technically just adidas' signature Three Stripes, but it's still on brand for this born in the USA sneaker.

The upper is made of a medium-wash denim littered with faded stars reminiscent of the a cowboy-coded American flag.

Dripped in denim and doused in stars, this sneaker is the epitome of patriotic elegance.This star-spangled goodness continues at the sneaker's red heel tab, a tie-in to the red stripes on the American flag.

The star-studded sneaker, the USA Samba, which is soon available on the adidas website for $110, was designed for All-Star Weekend in LA, hence the dedicated patriotism.

This does explain a lot, considering adidas is a German brand, you know. But when it comes to fire sneakers, you can't really put geographical boundaries on that.

Global sneaker dominance and such.

