No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe

adidas' Adizero Aruku sneaker is now a "jeaker."

The sportswear brand has given its ultra-chunky walking shoe a denim makeover, featuring Sashiko denim underlays.

Sashiko is a traditional Japanese embroidery technique that has been around for centuries. While it's been used to repair clothes, it also makes pieces look quite cool, aesthetically. It looks very good on sneakers, too, as evident with the Sashiko Gals' projects as well as these new Aruku sneakers.

Again, in addition to the beautiful base layers, the adidas Aruku offers up denim Three Stripes. Smooth matte panels join the denim details in complementary blue and brown colorways for a true "jeans for the feet" feel.

The adidas Aruku sneaker debuted in 2024 in a super classic colorway inspired by the Adizero PR running shoe (it even got the Gunna stamp of approval). And the model has seen some nice colorways since, but these Sashiko denim pairs are the most stylish yet.

The denim adidas Adizero Aruku sneakers will release in two colorways, black and blue. The black versions have officially landed on adidas Taiwan's website for NT$3,259 (around $108).

It's unknown if the "Sashiko Pack" will get a global release. But hopefully so. Denim sneakers this good deserve to be shared with the world.

