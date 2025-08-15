Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas' Adizero Aruku sneaker is now a "jeaker."

The sportswear brand has given its ultra-chunky walking shoe a denim makeover, featuring Sashiko denim underlays.

Shop adidas

Sashiko is a traditional Japanese embroidery technique that has been around for centuries. While it's been used to repair clothes, it also makes pieces look quite cool, aesthetically. It looks very good on sneakers, too, as evident with the Sashiko Gals' projects as well as these new Aruku sneakers.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Again, in addition to the beautiful base layers, the adidas Aruku offers up denim Three Stripes. Smooth matte panels join the denim details in complementary blue and brown colorways for a true "jeans for the feet" feel.

adidas
1 / 2

The adidas Aruku sneaker debuted in 2024 in a super classic colorway inspired by the Adizero PR running shoe (it even got the Gunna stamp of approval). And the model has seen some nice colorways since, but these Sashiko denim pairs are the most stylish yet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The denim adidas Adizero Aruku sneakers will release in two colorways, black and blue. The black versions have officially landed on adidas Taiwan's website for NT$3,259 (around $108).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's unknown if the "Sashiko Pack" will get a global release. But hopefully so. Denim sneakers this good deserve to be shared with the world.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Delightful Washed Denim Treatment for an Iconic adidas Sneaker
  • A Conceptual Footwear Designer Is Let Loose on a Classic adidas Runner
  • adidas Denim-fied the Samba
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • How to Rock the adidas Aruku Without Breaking a Sweat (Literally)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's All-Purpose Sneaker Goes Back to Good Beige Basics
  • A Cartier Crash You Can Thrash
  • No Thoughts, Just an Exquisite Sashiko Denim adidas Walking Shoe
  • The Chonky adidas Dad Shoe That Survived the Future
  • The Only Thing More Beautiful Than Tennis? Its Courts
  • This Air Max Shoe Is Built Like a Nike Tank
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now