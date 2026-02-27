adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo

How to make the adidas Italia 70s sneaker better? Turn it into a "jeaker."

Forget the sweet brown suede pairs we saw last. adidas has introduced a new version of its retro Italia sneaker, dressed in a classic Canadian tuxedo, a.k.a. a denim suit.

The slim upper is wrapped in both dark and light denim, paired with golden branding and Italia's signature short soles in cream-white.

adidas' denim Italia sneaker arrives in two classic colorways, both of which are now available on the brand's Japan website for ¥16,500 (roughly $105).

It looks to be another year of jeans-sneakers, especially for adidas, which has debuted denim-clad Galaxy OG sneakers and even stylish star-spangled denim Sambas.

And now, the brand's got an Italian classic wearing jeans.

