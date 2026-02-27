Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

How to make the adidas Italia 70s sneaker better? Turn it into a "jeaker."

Forget the sweet brown suede pairs we saw last. adidas has introduced a new version of its retro Italia sneaker, dressed in a classic Canadian tuxedo, a.k.a. a denim suit.

Shop adidas

The slim upper is wrapped in both dark and light denim, paired with golden branding and Italia's signature short soles in cream-white.

adidas' denim Italia sneaker arrives in two classic colorways, both of which are now available on the brand's Japan website for ¥16,500 (roughly $105).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It looks to be another year of jeans-sneakers, especially for adidas, which has debuted denim-clad Galaxy OG sneakers and even stylish star-spangled denim Sambas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And now, the brand's got an Italian classic wearing jeans.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • This Suave adidas Dress Shoe Is Literally an Espresso Sunrise
  • From Nike to Salomon, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • adidas’ Most Stylish Ballet Stepper Is Even Better as Suave Suede Sneakerina
What To Read Next
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
  • adidas’ Brunch-Ready Samba Is Straight from the Chocolate Factory
  • Nike’s Ultra-Stylish, High-Tech ACG Trail Runner Is Literally Down for Whatever
  • Nike's Classic Air Max Is Freshest When Dressed Like Nike's *Other* Classic Air Max
  • As a Cowboy Clog, Birkenstock's Boston Looks Insanely Good
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now