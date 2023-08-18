Can KITH Samba-fy adidas' Other Classic Shoes?

KITH and adidas can't keep away from each other. Over the past few months alone, they've dropped not one, not two, but three styles of collaborative Samba shoes, ranging from literally classic colorways to oddball golf iterations and that three-way Clarks tie-up that had even casual adidas fans salivating.

Here we are at the very beginning of KITH's Fall 2023 rollout and lookie here: another adidas collaboration!

This time, though, KITH is eschewing the ultra-popular Samba to instead tackle the comparably undersung Rod Laver, IL Comp, and Torsion Edberg, the signature shoe of Stefan Edberg.

It's an appropriate melding of KITH Classics with some adidas classics, with straightforward colorways that speak to the unaffected nature of KITH Classics, an immensely approachable offering of wardrobe staples in versatile colors.

KITH's latest adidas shoes are similarly all-purpose, though their undeniable appeal is only gonna guarantee that they're going to fly off digital shelves once they hit KITH's website on August 21 at 11 a.m. EST (KITH's stores will also start selling the new adidas shoes the same day).

KITH and adidas' latest collaboration realizes the aforementioned Rod Laver, IL Comp, and Torsion Edberg in obscenely versatile colorways, giving the three all-timer tennis sneakers a mostly white makeover with accents of royal blue and the typical KITH branding we've come to expect from the boutique's footwear team-ups.

Can KITH infuse Samba-level hype into these timeless adidas shoes? Probably not, but ain't for lack of trying.

You can't achieve that kinda cultural status with a singular collaboration alone, anyways, though Wales Bonner could justifiably argue otherwise.

Best case scenario is that collaborations like this open the door for other OG adidas sneakers to break into mainstream favor, thus widening the flavors of sought-after shoes.