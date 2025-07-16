Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

adidas and MLS just tapped into nostalgia with a purpose. Their latest capsule celebrates 10 of Major League Soccer’s most iconic clubs, connecting heritage with modern identity through era-authentic designs, retro-inspired color palettes, and timeless details.

Let’s break down each jersey from this drop.

First up, this red jersey with navy and silver striping nods to the New England Revolution’s original 1996 kit, worn during their inaugural MLS season. The “96” graphic cements its place as one of the league’s founding clubs with deep East Coast roots.

Colorado’s teal green design, featuring the retro Rapids script logo, harks back to their early years before their claret and blue rebrand. It celebrates a club known for its gritty 2010 MLS Cup win and mile-high home advantage.

San Jose’s wild lightning bolt pattern is pure ‘90s MLS, referencing the Clash era before becoming the Earthquakes. It’s a reminder of San Jose’s legacy as two-time MLS Cup champions and pioneers of West Coast soccer.

Columbus Crew keeps it classic in white and yellow with angular green and black accents, reflecting their classic black and white split design, reimagining the Crew’s historic home kit aesthetic. As the first MLS team to break ground on a soccer-specific stadium, this kit honors their status as true league trailblazers.

Minnesota’s jersey features a moody navy and sky blue gradient with “Loons” script, paying homage to their state bird and identity. It channels the club’s modern MLS entry in 2017.

D.C. United keeps it timeless in a clean white jersey accented with bold red branding and their iconic eagle crest, revisiting their late ‘90s dynasty era. D.C. United remains one of MLS’s original powerhouse clubs, with four MLS Cups to their name.

Charlotte’s lime green and blue kit injects fresh energy into their young brand. As MLS’s newest Southern expansion club, it reflects their bold push to establish dominance in the Carolinas.

Nashville’s blue and white jersey with simple vertical striping echoes the club’s grounded, community-first approach.

The black and red flame-accented kit is a direct throwback to the Dallas Burn’s identity before rebranding as FC Dallas in 2005. It celebrates a club known for developing top American youth talent and iconic players like Jason Kreis.

Seattle’s purple and aqua jersey with playful wolf graphic reinterprets the Sounders’ pioneering Pacific Northwest style. As one of MLS’s most successful clubs, it honors its passionate fan base and two MLS Cup titles.

This drop between adidas and MLS sure is about soccer jerseys, but more importantly, it is a reminder of MLS’s steady rise on the global soccer stage. Born in 1996 with only 10 clubs, the league has grown into a 29-team force, attracting international stars and cementing itself as a key player in North America’s sporting landscape. And one, with some of the biggest potential to grow in both reach and revenue.

adidas, a long-time partner of MLS, continues to fuel this growth by combining heritage design with technical innovation. This collection feels like wearable archives that tell each club’s story, from debut seasons in college stadiums to billion-dollar soccer-specific arenas packed with chanting ultras. It is about building a story, a narrative of a relatively young league, and starting to create and mold the heritage of its clubs.

In an era where football shirts are as much streetwear as they are sportswear, these MLS x Adidas jerseys are proof that American soccer culture has arrived, unapologetically, stylishly, and now with its history woven into every thread.

