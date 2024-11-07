adidas & Moon Boot Frankenstein'd a Truly Massive SneakerBOOST (EXCLUSIVE)

Moon Boot and adidas' new collaborative sneakers present the best of both brands, Frankenstein'd together.

Dubbed the adidas x Moon Boot BOOST sneaker boots (try saying that five times fast), the shoes are equipped with adidas' signature tech alongside Moon Boot's puffy, insulated shape. They're what I imagine people will be rocking when lunar tourism becomes a thing.

"This collaboration is the ultimate fusion of slopes and streets, where legendary comfort meets cutting-edge tech," Mirko Massignan, General Manager at Moon Boot, tells Highsnobiety.

Equipped adidas' BOOST cushioning — the absurdly comfy technology behind the hypest sneakers of the mid-2010s — alongside adidas' Torsion System for increased stability, the bottom half of the design has the performance of a modern-day running shoe. However, that certainly can't be said of the rest of the shoe.

adidas

"Imagine slipping into the cozy hug of a Moon Boot with the powerhouse sole of Adidas Boost beneath you – warmth meets performance in every step!" shares Massignan.

adidas

Water-resistant fabric emerges on the shoe's upper, wrapped around insulating padding — a sure-fire combination for warm, dry feet in the depths of winter.

The shoes, which come as a hi-top boot and mid-top sneaker, are clearly imbued with Moon Boot's winter boot DNA. However, the rest of the collection sees the brand expand into new areas.

"adidas x Moon Boot unlocks a new level of experience for our loyal community, taking them beyond the seasonal boundaries," says Allegra Benini, Moon Boot's Head of Marketing. "We are broadening our audience by reaching out to the next generation that is looking for function and comfort combined with this aesthetic."

Moon Boot’s first-ever apparel drop, a range of sportswear featuring some classic Moon Boot puff, is also part of the adidas collection arriving on November 7 via adiads' site and stores.

adidas 1 / 7

"With ready-to-wear in the mix, Moon Boot is stepping into a whole new orbit, bringing its iconic style beyond winter boots and into everyday life," says Massignan. "It’s warmth, it’s performance, it’s the whole thing — it is so good I wish there will be more to come."