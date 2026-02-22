adidas' Most Classic Sneaker Dresses up In Washed Indigo Denim

In the battle of the archives, it’s tough to go up against the mighty Three Stripes. With a seemingly endless wealth of timeless silhouettes dating back more than 70 years, there was always bound to be some gems along the way.

But it’s not just a few. There’s a long line of heavy hitters. So many, in fact, that some still fly under the radar. Take the adidas Originals Galaxy OG which, dressed in a full denim fit, looks as good as it did in the ‘70s.

Launched as a lightweight running shoe, and a technical one at that (at the time), the adidas Originals Galaxy OG is now a stalwart of the adidas archive, unchanging and timelessly stylish.

And it’s not only being treated to retro colorways. We’re pleased to see that adidas is putting this worthy silhouette back in the spotlight with an attention-grabbing denim refit.

Dropping in two inverted colorways, the adidas Originals Galaxy OG Denim features a full textile upper in two tones of indigo denim. Trefoil branding lands in metallic gold stitching to the tongue tab to add a retro pop.

Whereas the original Galaxy design featured a perforated leather upper, this new iteration moves away from the shoe’s athletic roots, aligning it with a more contemporary, style-forward rotation.

It’s a clever way to recontextualize a silhouette which, at its core, will never really go out of style. Keeping it alive rests upon adidas’ ability to reinvent the design without losing sight of its retro appeal. Job done.

