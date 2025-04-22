Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

The adidas Originals Samba "Ruffle Stripes” is a classic old-school football shoe turned gloriously frilly. 

On the new sneaker, adidas' three stripes — usually bold and built of matching leather — come with ruffled edges, like they’ve been plucked from the sleeve of a 17th-century poet’s shirt. It’s a playful, almost theatrical twist brought to one of adidas' most iconic silhouettes.

Then there’s the smooth, pastel-colored leather sitting atop a creamy off-white sole unit, a summer-appropriate and girlcore-coded choice of material. 

The adidas Originals Samba “Ruffle Stripes” continues the noted girlification of sneakers, joining the ranks of Simone Rocha’s glitterbomb Crocs and Cecelie Bahnsen's ballerina-like ASICS. The shoes feel reminiscent of Caroline Hu’s lace-covered Sambas, another girlcore-leaning shoe collaboration, but made more minimal and wearable than those entirely frilly adidas Sambas.

Retailing at a reasonable $100, the “Ruffle Stripes” Samba is set to land in June 2025 on the adidas official website

The Ruffle Samba doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it does make a storied sneaker thrillingly frilly.

