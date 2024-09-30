Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Caroline Hu's Pillowy adidas Sneakers Are Hardcore Girlcore

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Caroline Hu returned to Paris Fashion Week to present her latest Reverie collection, "Love and Death." On top of some killer Spring/Summer 2025 dresses, the designer also debuted new bow-tiful takes on adidas' most desired sneakers.

Shop Caroline Hu x adidas

For the SS25 presentation, Caroline Hu reimagined fashion's current "it" sneaker, the SL 72, and the classic Superstar through a magical feminine lens.

As a result, we witnessed the Superstar redone with padded shell toes and silky quilted uppers stitched with floral designs. As a final treat, the sneakers were complete with equally puffy bows on top.

The entire Caroline Hu x adidas offering was bow-tastic, with several shoes receiving buttery knotted decorations on top of their laces. In some cases, the silky adornments wrapped up the entire shoe.

Caroline Hu also got her hands on adidas' recently released Japan VH, a knee-high boot version of the retro training shoe. One version, in particular, boasted sheer uppers embroidered with floral details. At the same time, another got a full-on lace makeover.

Caroline Hu's adidas SL 72 sneakers were particularly intriguing with their textural uppers, which included seemingly shearling fur and classic fuzzy suede in tasteful colorways like burgundy and mint green.

Caroline Hu's SS25 is the second time the designer has wowed us with her impressive (and girly) adidas sneakers. In May, Caroline Hu finally unleashed her long-awaited lace Sambas, following a bold debut during Paris Fashion Week's SS24 shows.

The loofah-level Sambas have gone with the wind, but there are still a few of those textural silk pairs available on Juice's website.

Caroline Hu's takes are all her own romantic magic, but the designer's clevely delicate adidas shoes contribute to the ongoing girlcore sneakers trend, which seems to be going nowhere soon. Caroline Hu's adidas sneakers are just further proof.

Hu also confirms what I already knew: the ladies make the best sneakers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
