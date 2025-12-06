Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Sumptuous Walking Shoe Is a Flat-Soled Paradise

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

adidas is once again off the islands to unearth another classic sneaker, a.k.a the Palma.

Inspired by the resort city of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, the Palma sneaker emerges as this laidback model, designed with velvety leather uppers and cushioned, albeit flat, foam soles.

Shop adidas

It's one of the more minimalist sneakers from adidas' Island Series, which also includes models like the Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Tahiti.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Really, the Palma looks more like Stan Smith walking shoes, whereas other island-themed sneakers carry a Samba-like aesthetic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like several other sneakers from adidas' City and Island collections, the Palma is officially back in 2025, having been brought back by Billy's and adidas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Retailing for ¥16,500, or around $106, the adidas Palma is scheduled to officially return in "Shadow Brown" on December 12 on Billy's website.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas’ Classic Samba Looks Good in a Suit & Tie
  • Arte Antwerp’s adidas Collab Is a Football Wardrobe for Everywhere
  • adidas Perfected (& Lux'd Up) Its Most Minimalist Sneaker
  • Willy Chavarria’s Powerhouse adidas Shoe Is a Combat-Boot Sneaker
What To Read Next
  • A Gorgeous Green Nike Air Force 1 Straight from the NYC Streets
  • Nike’s Flames Air Max Sneaker Is Fiery in Spirit, Cool by Design
  • adidas’ Sumptuous Walking Shoe Is a Flat-Soled Paradise
  • After the GAP Hoodie Comes the GAP Hat
  • These Dapper Boat Shoes Ain't Your Dad's Timbs
  • Vans Rebuilds Its OG Skate Shoe Into a Top-Tier Ballerina Sneaker
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now