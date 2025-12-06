adidas’ Sumptuous Walking Shoe Is a Flat-Soled Paradise

adidas is once again off the islands to unearth another classic sneaker, a.k.a the Palma.

Inspired by the resort city of Palma, Mallorca, Spain, the Palma sneaker emerges as this laidback model, designed with velvety leather uppers and cushioned, albeit flat, foam soles.

It's one of the more minimalist sneakers from adidas' Island Series, which also includes models like the Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, and Tahiti.

Really, the Palma looks more like Stan Smith walking shoes, whereas other island-themed sneakers carry a Samba-like aesthetic.

Like several other sneakers from adidas' City and Island collections, the Palma is officially back in 2025, having been brought back by Billy's and adidas.

Retailing for ¥16,500, or around $106, the adidas Palma is scheduled to officially return in "Shadow Brown" on December 12 on Billy's website.

