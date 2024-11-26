Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Got Another Beautiful, Premium-Made Stan Smith Sneaker

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

adidas' sneakers have been looking quite dapper lately.

adidas keeps giving its most classic models these fancy makeovers — I see you, Made in Italy Sambas — breathing new luxurious life into its trendy flat shoes.

adidas' timeless Stan Smith sneaker is the next up to get the deluxe treatment (again).

The creamy limited edition Stan Smith Lux, which is only available at Urban Research, looks like a normal sleek Stan Smith from afar. However, the Lux version offers up a few high-quality upgrades.

For starters, the high-end Stan Smith Lux features luxurious natural white leather throughout the model. At the same time, the signature Three Stripes appear as their normal stamped-in small holes, as seen on other Stans.

The latest Stan Smith join the brand's growing list of fancy renditions. Before the Urban Research pair came adidas' Stan Smith Freizeit shoe. These sneakers were perhaps the most sophisticated-looking Stan Smith yet, dethroning the dapper suede collab with Shinsuke Nakada.

Now, the Stan Smith Lux "Wonder White" sneakers are giving the Freziet shoe a run for its money. However, one can't go wrong with either sneaker. They're both pretty clean.

The cream adidas Stan Smith Lux is expected to drop mid-December at Urban Research. With the month just days away, these beautiful luxe kicks will be here before we know it.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
