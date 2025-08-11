Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Grand Return of adidas’ Stunningly Colorful Caribbean Sneaker

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

This summer, adidas is serving up pure Caribbean heat with the return of one of its most elusive gems. The Trinidad & Tobago sneaker,  from adidas’ storied Island Series, is back. 

First released in 1974 as a training shoe, Trinidad & Tobago’s colorway immediately stood out thanks to its fiery, sunset-drenched orange-red suede finished with deep black stripes cutting through like palm tree silhouettes at dusk. 

But here’s the twist: The adidas OG was released once and then quietly disappeared into collector mythos for decades. That was until 2015, when adidas dusted off the Island Series playbook and brought this Caribbean icon back into rotation.

Now, a decade later, it’s finally resurfacing again, and the vibe is as tropical as ever. 

What makes the Island Series special is that each colorway tells the story of a far-flung location. But Trinidad & Tobago remains one of the most instantly recognizable, blending sport heritage with a shot of vacation energy. Home to the steelpan, carnival, and cultural icons like Nicki Minaj and Ato Boldon, the twin-island nation has rhythm, flair, and speed baked into its DNA.

This adidas sneaker is available now in Europe, retailing for €120 (that’s around $140). However, it is yet to travel from the Caribbean Island and touch down on the sportswear giant’s American website.   

