adidas’ Lowkey Sneakers Keep Transforming Into Super-Flat Boots

The adidas Rasant of today is very different from the Rasant of yesteryears.

Originally, a simple leather sneaker with a suede toebox and three-stripe branding — almost like an adidas Samba but more minimal, and with a thinner sole — the Rasant has been entirely transformed by adidas.

Newly released is the adidas Rasant Mid, a shoe that in all honesty bears little resemblance to its predecessors and instead looks more like a superthin racing boot.

Specifically, it takes cues from the German sportswear label’s Monza boot, worn by legendary racing drivers such as Ayrton Senna.

The lowkey Rasant sneaker has become a hi-topped ode to racing boots; a sign of the times, building on the buzz around similarly thin-soled boxing boots and following the bandwagon of re-releasing old racing shoes.

The Rasant Mid comes with a curved sole unit (lifted directly from the Monza boot) and suede construction with a thin shaft that reaches high up the leg.

After its first collaboration was teased, a vegan leather iteration made with Stella McCartney shown on the runway during the brand’s spring/summer ss25 show, the adidas Rasant Mid is now ready to race back into our lives.

Offered in either blue or black, the shoe is arriving at select retailers on December 1 retailing for $140.

Getty Images / Victor LOCHON/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Although, in China, there are reports of a hairy, cow-print pair also releasing — unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for that variation to make it stateside. Hopefully, by then, the cowhide trend won’t have lived and died.

This isn’t adidas’ first time turning a lowkey, classic sneaker into a thin-soled boot, and nor is it adidas’ first time resurrecting heritage racing footwear, the brand has done both in the past few months. Clearly, the Rasant Mid is the type of slim-soled, speedy shoe that adidas has its heart set on for the foreseeable future.