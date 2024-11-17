Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Soft Gray Samba Sneaker is for the Minimalists

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

Everywhere you look over the past few years, it's hard to not notice the adidas Samba sneakers craze. It seems nearly impossible that adidas could come up with another colorway of the model, but here we are.

The adidas Samba OG Cordura Clear Granite keeps the look of the shoe we know and love, with a few minimalist swaps.

The Samba's subtle gray shade gives the shoe a versatile look, blending the classic appeal of the flat sneaker with a more modern, muted tone. Besides the black sole, the entire shoe is covered in gray. Even the tongue and laces get the monochromatic touch.

Beyond the refreshed color, the material also sees a change. Made with durable Cordura fabric, which is used for military-grade gear, the sneakers are a tad tougher than the average Samba.

adidas has been known to work with Cordura before, giving other sneakers in their collection the heavy-duty material. The adidas Handball Spezial has gotten a few more terrain-friendly versions, as did the END. x adidas Ibez shoe.

And now, Sambas are tougher than ever thanks to Cordura's durable material.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
