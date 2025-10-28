Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Classic Beige Samba But Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A little certainly goes a long way, even with sneakers. The simplest update can take the most classic shoe to the next level.

Take, for instance, the latest adidas Samba. Dubbed "Alumina," the newest version may look like a regular beige and olive green Samba, but it's actually better.

Underneath the clean, fall-worthy color scheme, the sneaker features a premium construction of quality leather and velvety suede.

Plus, this Samba's also got a stylish secret: its insoles feature tartan-inspired checkered pattern. adidas ultimately gives it a hint of boldness while still keeping the design largely lowkey.

We've seen the brand bring this extra oomph to other Sambas, too. The sportswear brand has added studded stripes to tonal Sambas and brought "cookies and cream" energy to the classic black-and-white versions.

Again, all it takes is a small tweak to make a classic even better (maybe some "cardboard", too).

But back to the "Alumina" Sambas. The sneakers are now up for grabs on adidas's website for $100, a steal for a luxe Samba with a tartan secret.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
