adidas’ Classic Samba Looks Good in a Suit & Tie

Did somebody say black tie? Regardless, the adidas Samba is dressed for the occasion.

The latest pair appears with all black suede joined by shiny silver metallic stripes. Basically, adidas gave the classic sneaker in its own suit and tie.

adidas' dressed-up Samba honestly brings back memories of atmos' previous collaboration, which included a black-and-silver Samba made with glossy Italian leather. The brand even named the classy shoes "Tuxedo."

adidas has introduced a few fancy Sambas, including pairs drowned in rhinestones and literal dress shoe versions.

But there's something special about the simple black and silver design that makes this particular suited-up pair worthy of attention.

adidas hasn't yet announced a release date for the new limo-ready Sambas. But with official imagery already here, it's safe to assume they'll land on the brand's website soon.

