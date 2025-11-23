Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Beloved Samba Matured Into a Handsome Brogue Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Samba has grown up. Now, it's a mature and dapper brogue shoe.

No seriously. The ubiquitous adidas model has never looked more sophisticated than as the new Samba WTR, essentially a winterized Samba dress shoe.

The German sportswear brand quietly debuted the model this fall, arriving right in time for sneakers' dress-ification era.

The Samba WTR has already enjoyed a few luxe designs. But the newest brown colorway is easily the classiest yet.

It appears in brown leather with brogue details, creating an intricate and extremely elegant look for the already dressy sneaker.

As for the winterized part, adidas' Samba WTR features what looks like sturdy canvas underlays plus these chunky Freizeit-style lug soles. The two utilitarian touches are sure to maintain the classy energy even on the coldest days.

The Samba WTR has already arrived at some overseas stores. However, the brogue pairs in particular are expected to drop before the year is out.

So keep an eye on adidas' website for the release. A Samba dress shoe this good could be here today and gone in the same day, if you're not quick enough.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
