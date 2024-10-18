Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The adidas Samba Gets Suited & Booted With Italian Leather

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

With the help of Japanese retailer atmos, the adidas Samba has gotten all dressed up.

The old-school indoor football shoe indulges in fine Italian craftsmanship, being offered with an Italian leather build to create the atmos x adidas Originals Samba Tuxedo.

Mimicking the shiny leather shoes traditionally worn with a tuxedo, this adidas Samba has gotten a dapper makeover. The black base is patent leather while Italian leather silver overlays, including adidas’ inimitable three stripes, give the shoe an extra shiny finish.

While you’re sure to get a few strange looks if you wear these shoes to a black-tie event, they are a more dressy alternative to the regular football-appropriate sneakers. 

Longstanding collaborators adidas and atmos, who have also been responsible for GORE-TEX Superstars and perfectly patchworked Gazelles this year, are releasing this shoe via a lottery open until October 25. 

As the Samba has established itself as one of fashion’s favorite sneakers in the past few years, the humble sports shoe has increasingly been experimenting with luxurious fabrics.

This year, a series of Italian-made Sambas retailing for over $300 have hit the market.

One of the Made In Italy sneakers even came with a full snakeskin upper.

While this Italian leather sneaker doesn’t come with the same hefty price tag as its Italian-made counterparts (it costs ¥18,700 which is around $125), it does show the Samba once again staking its claim as a luxury dress shoe alternative.  

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
