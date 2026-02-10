Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas Lux'd Up the Samba. Now, It's a Dapper Dress Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

What happens when the adidas Samba gets all dressed up? The dapper Samba Lux Freizeit emerges.

It's not to be confused with the Samba Winterized (WTR), a similar-looking dressy model designed with cozy materials for chillier weather.

The Samba Lux Frezeit is more of an everyday "dress" sneaker, made with quality leather and also ultra-chunky soles with rugged tread. Before the Samba, the brand released the Stan Smith Freizeit, which offers the same beefy-formal styling but in Stan format.

We've seen Song for the Mute's tasteful spin on the Samba LX Freizeit, but the latest all-black versions look to be the model's first proper general-release pair. And it looks mighty good (and luxe).

Priced at $160, the Samba Lux Freizeit sneaker is now finally up for grabs on adidas' website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
