adidas Lux'd Up the Samba. Now, It's a Dapper Dress Shoe

What happens when the adidas Samba gets all dressed up? The dapper Samba Lux Freizeit emerges.

It's not to be confused with the Samba Winterized (WTR), a similar-looking dressy model designed with cozy materials for chillier weather.

The Samba Lux Frezeit is more of an everyday "dress" sneaker, made with quality leather and also ultra-chunky soles with rugged tread. Before the Samba, the brand released the Stan Smith Freizeit, which offers the same beefy-formal styling but in Stan format.

We've seen Song for the Mute's tasteful spin on the Samba LX Freizeit, but the latest all-black versions look to be the model's first proper general-release pair. And it looks mighty good (and luxe).

Priced at $160, the Samba Lux Freizeit sneaker is now finally up for grabs on adidas' website.

