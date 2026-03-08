adidas' Flattest Mary Jane Sneaker Fell Straight from the Clear Blue Skies

Head in the clouds? adidas' newest Tokyo MJ sneaker is like having your feet in the clouds.

The "Crystal Sky" iteration of the Mary Jane-style sneaker features a nice pale sky-blue color scheme, complemented by cloud-white accents. It's all dressed up in nice, stylish textures, including suede touches and leather strips.

Beneath the color scheme that looks as good as a nice day outside, the adidas Tokyo MJ sneaker offers its standard ballet-worthy look. Fans count on the strapped-up lace system (basically, an even cooler, more practical take on the classic Mary Jane look).

The Tokyo MJ also preserves the OG sneaker's flat soles and general slender shape.

adidas has already prepared a decent amount of Tokyo MJ options, including classic black and cream-white colorways and tastier schemes, like "Sandy Pink," which resembles a layered strawberry chocolate cake in retro sneaker form.

The "Crystal Sky" Tokyo MJ, now available on adidas' website for $90, is just another pretty addition to the roster.

