Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas’ Glossy Stan Smith Dress Shoe Is Unreservedly Dapper

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
adidas
1 / 2

This adidas Stan Smith Freizeit trades the shoe's usual tennis court crispness for premium glossy leather,  a chunkier rubber sole reminiscent of a dress shoe, and the familiar perforated three stripes branding for that signature Stan Smith DNA.

It's still a Stan Smith, just a very dapper one.

Buy adidas Stan Smith Freizeit

Unlike previous renditions of the Freizeit, this latest shoe comes entirely in black, save for a tan leather sockliner. This is supposed to look like a premium dress shoe, remember, so a luxe leather lining is obligatory. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Dressed-up adidas Stan Smith sneakers of this ilk have been rolling off the production line with increased frequency of late.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Freizeit finds itself in good company amongst other recent experiments like the flat-soled Stan Smith Low Pro or the sophisticated brogue-like rendition made with Japanese tastemaker Shinsuke Nakada.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

 The adidas Stan Smith, a mainstay in adidas’ catalog since the late ’60s, is evolving from a tennis sneaker to a black-tie appropriate formal shoe. And it's finding many ways to do so.

Available from August 15 on adidas' Japanese website (but yet to arrive worldwide), this Stan Smith Freizeit is yet another dapper rendition of the certified sneaker classic. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasJapan
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasGhost Sprint W
$150.00
Available in:
Several sizes
adidasSamba JP
$140.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Flattest Stan Smith Sneakers Have Been Gloriously Girlcore'd
  • A Leather adidas Slipper of Pure Quiet Luxury
  • Making Chunky Dress Shoes From Flat-Soled adidas Sambas
  • adidas’ Ballet Flat Is Quiet Luxury, the Three-Stripes Way
  • This adidas Stan Smith Is So Very Luxe, So Very Flat
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Glossy Stan Smith Dress Shoe Is Unreservedly Dapper
  • Kapital Kapsizes
  • An adidas Shoe So Fancy It's Literally Dry Clean Only
  • Brooks x RSVP Gallery Blaze the Trail Ahead
  • The Golden Age of Mountaineering By The North Face Purple
  • An adidas Superstar Sneaker, But Make It a Medieval Weapon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now