adidas’ Glossy Stan Smith Dress Shoe Is Unreservedly Dapper

This adidas Stan Smith Freizeit trades the shoe's usual tennis court crispness for premium glossy leather, a chunkier rubber sole reminiscent of a dress shoe, and the familiar perforated three stripes branding for that signature Stan Smith DNA.

It's still a Stan Smith, just a very dapper one.

Unlike previous renditions of the Freizeit, this latest shoe comes entirely in black, save for a tan leather sockliner. This is supposed to look like a premium dress shoe, remember, so a luxe leather lining is obligatory.

Dressed-up adidas Stan Smith sneakers of this ilk have been rolling off the production line with increased frequency of late.

The Freizeit finds itself in good company amongst other recent experiments like the flat-soled Stan Smith Low Pro or the sophisticated brogue-like rendition made with Japanese tastemaker Shinsuke Nakada.

The adidas Stan Smith, a mainstay in adidas’ catalog since the late ’60s, is evolving from a tennis sneaker to a black-tie appropriate formal shoe. And it's finding many ways to do so.

Available from August 15 on adidas' Japanese website (but yet to arrive worldwide), this Stan Smith Freizeit is yet another dapper rendition of the certified sneaker classic.

