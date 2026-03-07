The Delicious Denim-ification of adidas' Italian Sneaker

The adidas Italia is already quite stylish, thanks to its classic flat look, which is all the rage nowadays. But when clad in denim, the adidas model is even more fashionable (extra crisp, too).

adidas stitched light blue and dark blue denim layers onto its Italia, creating a nice contrasting look for the upper. And it's all joined by the model's signature white rubber toe cap and sole unit, plus the famous Italia branding on the side in gold.

And that's all, folks. Just a simple Italian jeans-wearing sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas has introduced a reversed version of the colorway pictured above. However, the "Collage Navy" iteration is also now available on Mita Sneaker's website for ¥16,500, or around $104.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It joins a few other nice denim-sneaker moments from the brand, like the washed Galaxy OG sneakers and the hand-dyed Superstars that got a "Philllllthy" spin.

And adidas' denim gear is just as good.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.