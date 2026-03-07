Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

The Delicious Denim-ification of adidas' Italian Sneaker

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The adidas Italia is already quite stylish, thanks to its classic flat look, which is all the rage nowadays. But when clad in denim, the adidas model is even more fashionable (extra crisp, too).

adidas stitched light blue and dark blue denim layers onto its Italia, creating a nice contrasting look for the upper. And it's all joined by the model's signature white rubber toe cap and sole unit, plus the famous Italia branding on the side in gold.

Shop adidas
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that's all, folks. Just a simple Italian jeans-wearing sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas has introduced a reversed version of the colorway pictured above. However, the "Collage Navy" iteration is also now available on Mita Sneaker's website for ¥16,500, or around $104.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It joins a few other nice denim-sneaker moments from the brand, like the washed Galaxy OG sneakers and the hand-dyed Superstars that got a "Philllllthy" spin.

And adidas' denim gear is just as good.

Shop adidas

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • adidas' Mega-Thicc Mary Jane Is Its Techiest Ballet Sneaker Yet
  • In Stride with adidas' ADIZERO EVO SL
  • adidas' Hyperboost Runner Is a Wicked Sleek Enigma
  • adidas' Most Exquisite Ballet Sneaker Is a Black Swan
What To Read Next
  • The Delicious Denim-ification of adidas' Italian Sneaker
  • New Balance's Stylish “Miu Miu” Sneaker Goes Moo
  • Nike's Flyest Soccer Sneaker Wears a Dapper Dark Denim Suit
  • Warning: Nike’s Clean Basketball Sneaker Is Very Minty, Very Fresh
  • Nike’s Thickest Running Shoe Is a Creamy Extra-Large Matcha Latte
  • Nike’s LD-1000 Sneaker Looks Delicious Naked
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now