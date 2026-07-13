This Furry OG Is Miles From Home

When it comes to historical permanence, few sneakers can compete with a silhouette that has spent three-quarters of a century evolving from German football pitches into a global street fixture. All hail the adidas Samba OG Cream White/Silver Metallic.

Rather than letting their most famous icon rest on its laurels, the Three Stripes continues to treat it as a masterclass in clean, baseline storytelling. The latest manifestation of this enduring legacy arrives with a partly furry, partly metallic upper that feels a million miles from the shoe’s roots while also, kinda not…

While the broader sneaker market often gets bogged down in an arms race of complex tech overhauls and chunky platforms, this drop feels like a refreshing palate cleanser.

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adidas leverages a design language that has transcended every conceivable trend cycle of the modern era, honoring the shoe’s terrace roots while offering a seriously out-there finish to flip the script.

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The design is a mish-mash of incredibly bold fabrics but it somehow works. A solid toebox of white pony hair sets the foundations while the rest of the upper alternates between pony hair and Silver Metallic leather in an animal-print layout.

From a distance, it’s hard to make out the complex arrangement of striking fabrics, reserving the true insanity of this design for those willing to take a closer look. While Sambas have become so popular that many have left them in the trend cycle, this refreshingly creative iteration reasserts the shoe’s staying power, and, dare we say it, might convert a few back to the iconic silhouette.

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